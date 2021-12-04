Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Big Ten Championship Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Iowa vs. Michigan

    This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Hawkeyes and Wolverines battle for the Big Ten conference title and spot in the Rose Bowl.
    The Big Ten divisional champions have been named: Michigan won the East, while Iowa took the West. The two teams will face off in the Big Ten Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

    Iowa defeated Nebraska 28-21 in its Friday night contest, improving to 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten). Iowa's win over Nebraska, combined with Minnesota's 23-13 win over Wisconsin on Saturday, made the Hawkeyes the outright Big Ten West divisional champions for the first time since 2015.

    Michigan earned the Big Ten East divisional title after a riveting 42-27 victory over rival Ohio State on Saturday. The win earned the Wolverines the first Big Ten Football Championship Game berth in program history. Michigan finished the regular season 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten), the team's best conference record since 2018.

    Saturday's game will be the 62nd meeting between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes. Michigan leads the all-time series 42-15-4 and has won 13 of the last 21 games in the series.

    Michigan and Iowa will compete for both the Amos Alonzo Stagg Championship Trophy and an opportunity to play in one of the six bowl games that comprise the College Football Playoff, including the Rose Bowl.

    How to Watch: Michigan vs. Iowa

    Date: December 4, 2021

    Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    Location: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, Ind.

    TV: FOX

    Stream: FuboTV

    Listen: Learfield Michigan Sports Network or Hawkeye Radio Network

    Betting Odds + Information

    Spread: Michigan -10.5

    Over/Under: 43.5

    Moneyline: Michigan -500; Iowa +310

    How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Wolverines or Hawkeyes at SISportsbook.

    Depth Charts

    Iowa Depth Chart

    Big Ten Championship Depth Chart

    Big Ten Championship Depth Chart

    Michigan Depth Chart

    The Wolverines did not release a depth chart before the Big Ten Football Championship.

