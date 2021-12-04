Big Ten Championship Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Iowa vs. Michigan

The Big Ten divisional champions have been named: Michigan won the East, while Iowa took the West. The two teams will face off in the Big Ten Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Iowa defeated Nebraska 28-21 in its Friday night contest, improving to 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten). Iowa's win over Nebraska, combined with Minnesota's 23-13 win over Wisconsin on Saturday, made the Hawkeyes the outright Big Ten West divisional champions for the first time since 2015.



Michigan earned the Big Ten East divisional title after a riveting 42-27 victory over rival Ohio State on Saturday. The win earned the Wolverines the first Big Ten Football Championship Game berth in program history. Michigan finished the regular season 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten), the team's best conference record since 2018.

Saturday's game will be the 62nd meeting between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes. Michigan leads the all-time series 42-15-4 and has won 13 of the last 21 games in the series.

Michigan and Iowa will compete for both the Amos Alonzo Stagg Championship Trophy and an opportunity to play in one of the six bowl games that comprise the College Football Playoff, including the Rose Bowl.

How to Watch: Michigan vs. Iowa

Date: December 4, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, Ind.

TV: FOX

Stream: FuboTV

Listen: Learfield Michigan Sports Network or Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Michigan -10.5

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: Michigan -500; Iowa +310

How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Wolverines or Hawkeyes at SISportsbook.

Depth Charts

Iowa Depth Chart

Big Ten Championship Depth Chart Iowa Football

Michigan Depth Chart

The Wolverines did not release a depth chart before the Big Ten Football Championship.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow