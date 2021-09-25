September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

BREAKING: QB Ryan Hilinski Starts Week 4 Against the Ohio Bobcats

Sophomore Ryan Hilinski takes the field as starter in the Wildcats' Week 4 contest.
Author:

Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski is starting in Northwestern's game against the Ohio Bobcats after the team listed three QB's as potential Week 4 starters: Hilinski, senior Hunter Johnson and senior Andrew Marty. 

Northwestern began this season with Johnson as starter. He led the Wildcats to a 1-1 record before struggling against the Duke Blue Devil defense in Week 3, completing just 6-of-16 passes for 75 yards with no touchdowns, three interceptions and a sack in the first half.

Marty relieved Johnson late in the second quarter against the Blue Devils, bringing what head coach Pat Fitzgerald later called "spark" to the Wildcat offense. He ultimately rushed for 44 yards and completed 11-of-16 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions before sustaining an upper body injury with 13:24 left on the clock. 

Hilinski finished out the game against Duke, completing 2-of-7 passes for 34 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. Today's contest against the Bobcats will give the young quarterback an opportunity to finish what he started last week and secure a Wildcat win. 

No image description

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes the ball during warmups before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Football

BREAKING: QB Ryan Hilinski Starts Week 4 Against the Ohio Bobcats

Sophomore Ryan Hilinski takes the field as starter in the Wildcats' Week 4 contest.

1 minute ago
FAJENaTXsAAIV5K
Play
Football

LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs. Ohio

Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's contest against the Ohio University Bobcats.

4 minutes ago
FAJENaTXsAAIV5K
Play
Football

Game Day Hub: Everything You Need to Know for Northwestern vs. Ohio

Click here for a one-stop-shop with pregame analyses, betting odds, how to watch, and more.

42 minutes ago

To learn more about Ryan Hilinksi, check out this exclusive interview

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Alyssa Haduck at @Alyssa_Haduck

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes the ball during warmups before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Football

BREAKING: QB Ryan Hilinski Starts Week 4 Against the Ohio Bobcats

1 minute ago
FAJENaTXsAAIV5K
Football

LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs. Ohio

4 minutes ago
FAJENaTXsAAIV5K
Football

Game Day Hub: Everything You Need to Know for Northwestern vs. Ohio

42 minutes ago
USATSI_16781623
Football

Can Wildcats Offense Rebound Against Bobcats Defense?

57 minutes ago
USATSI_16781727
Football

A Beginner's Betting Guide: Ohio at Northwestern

16 hours ago
west lot pirates (4)
Purple and White

Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate: Lake the Posts

Sep 24, 2021
E_5cBPWUYAEcF_b
Wildcats In The Pros

Wildcats In The Pros: Week 3 NFL Schedule

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_13867922
Football

Scouting the Wildcats' Week 4 Opponent: The Ohio Bobcats

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_16781725
Football

Week 4 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Ohio

Sep 23, 2021