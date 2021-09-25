BREAKING: QB Ryan Hilinski Starts Week 4 Against the Ohio Bobcats

Sophomore Ryan Hilinski takes the field as starter in the Wildcats' Week 4 contest.

Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski is starting in Northwestern's game against the Ohio Bobcats after the team listed three QB's as potential Week 4 starters: Hilinski, senior Hunter Johnson and senior Andrew Marty.

Northwestern began this season with Johnson as starter. He led the Wildcats to a 1-1 record before struggling against the Duke Blue Devil defense in Week 3, completing just 6-of-16 passes for 75 yards with no touchdowns, three interceptions and a sack in the first half.

Marty relieved Johnson late in the second quarter against the Blue Devils, bringing what head coach Pat Fitzgerald later called "spark" to the Wildcat offense. He ultimately rushed for 44 yards and completed 11-of-16 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions before sustaining an upper body injury with 13:24 left on the clock.

Hilinski finished out the game against Duke, completing 2-of-7 passes for 34 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. Today's contest against the Bobcats will give the young quarterback an opportunity to finish what he started last week and secure a Wildcat win.

To learn more about Ryan Hilinksi, check out this exclusive interview.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Alyssa Haduck at @Alyssa_Haduck

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily