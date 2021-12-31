Cotton Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati
The College Football playoff kicks off Friday when No. 1 Alabama (12-1, 7-1 SEC) and No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0, 8-0 AAC) fight for a place in the National Championship game in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
The Bearcats are the first team outside the Power Five to reach the CFP. In fact, no Group of Five team has ever finished a season higher than No. 7 in the national rankings.
On the other hand, Alabama is the most seasoned team when it comes to the playoffs — the Crimson Tide have made it to the CFP seven of eight times, including three national championship wins during that span.
Alabama and Cincinnati have met five times, with the Tide winning each matchup. The most recent contest was in 1990.
About the Goodyear Cotton Bowl
The Cotton Bowl has been held annually since 1937 and is one of six bowls in the College Football Playoff. It was originally played at its namesake stadium in Dallas before relocating to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Goodyear became the official sponsor of the Cotton Bowl in 2014.
How to Watch: Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Date: Friday, Dec. 31.
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Tex.
Cotton Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati
The College Football Playoff kicks off with the Crimson Tide and Bearcats battling for a spot in the National Championship.
Gator Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Rutgers vs. Wake Forest
Here's everything you need to know before the Scarlet Knights and Demon Deacons face off at TIAA Bank Stadium on New Year's Eve.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Michigan State vs. Pitt
These are the biggest plays by the Spartans and Panthers in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
TV: ESPN
Stream: FuboTV
Follow @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live game updates and exclusive content throughout game day.
Betting Odds + Information
Spread: Alabama -13.5
Over/Under Total: 57
How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Cotton Bowl at SISportsbook.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Lauren Withrow @LoloWithrow