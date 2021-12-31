Cotton Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati
Third Quarter
9:57 — Smith sinks a 37-yard field goal. Alabama leads 17-6.
HALFTIME: Alabama 17 — Cincinnati 3
Second Quarter
1:36 — Alabama WR Ja'Core Brooks catches a 44-yard touchdown pass from Young. Kick by Reichard is good. Alabama leads Reichard is good. Alabama leads 17-3.
14:56 — Reichard sinks a 26-yard field goal. Alabama leads 10-3.
First Quarter
4:52 — Cincinnati's Cole Smith kicks a 33-yard field goal. Alabama leads 7-3.
These are the biggest moments from the Crimson Tide and Bearcats' battle in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
9:51 — Alabama WR Slade Bolden catches an 8-yard touchdown pass from QB Bryce Young. Kick by Will Reichard is good. Alabama leads 7-0.
