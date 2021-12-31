Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Cotton Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

    These are the biggest moments from the Crimson Tide and Bearcats' battle in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
    Third Quarter

    9:57 — Smith sinks a 37-yard field goal. Alabama leads 17-6.

    HALFTIME: Alabama 17 — Cincinnati 3

    Second Quarter

    1:36 — Alabama WR Ja'Core Brooks catches a 44-yard touchdown pass from Young. Kick by Reichard is good. Alabama leads Reichard is good. Alabama leads 17-3.

    14:56 — Reichard sinks a 26-yard field goal. Alabama leads 10-3.

    First Quarter

    4:52 — Cincinnati's Cole Smith kicks a 33-yard field goal. Alabama leads 7-3.

    11
    Play
    Football

    9:51 — Alabama WR Slade Bolden catches an 8-yard touchdown pass from QB Bryce Young. Kick by Will Reichard is good. Alabama leads 7-0.

