Northwestern vs Rutgers Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 7 Game

Date: Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

Location: Ryan Field; Evanston, Ill.

The last game out was not pretty for Northwestern. They were 11.5 point underdogs to Nebraska, which Nebraska managed to cover and them some, ultimately winning by 49 in a blowout win.

Coming off the bye, they are facing Rutgers and are underdogs in this one. Look no further than here for all the analysis you need on your betting options for the game against Rutgers.

Betting Overview:

Spread:

To summarize the spread, it is how much the favorite is favored to win by. If a spread is -5, if the favored team wins by five or more they cover the spread. However if they win by four or less, or lose, the underdog covers the spread. As they say, good teams win but great teams cover.

Over/under:

The over/under, or as it is sometimes referred to as the total, is most often a bet regarding the total number of points. So if the over/under is 50 points, if the two teams combine for 51 points the over hit but if they combine for 49 the under hit. On the occasion the total is an exact 50, this is what is referred to as a push.

Moneyline:

The moneyline requires you to simply pick a winner straight up. If the moneyline is +155, a bet of $100 on that team would get you your $100 back and see you win $155 as well. For odds of -155, you would have to bet $155 just to win $100.

Northwestern vs. Rutgers Analysis:

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Spread: Northwestern +2

Well, it is safe to say I was just a tad off on my prediction for the Nebraska game. I fully expected Northwestern to keep it within the 11.5 point spread in a losing effort but they did not do that at all. Rather, they were blown out by 49 and Nebraska easily covered. This week, I don't know if Northwestern can cover. Rutgers has been inconsistent this season but they have a potent offense capable of putting up points in a hurry, which could be a problem for a Northwestern defense that has struggled all year and is prone to go down big early. I'm not saying Northwestern will get blown out but I don't know if the defense can get enough stops to keep it within the spread.

Moneyline: Northwestern +110, Rutgers -125

This is one of those games where the spread is low enough that I would not blame you for taking the Northwestern moneyline. If it was me though I wouldn't touch the Northwestern line. The main issue I have, as mentioned in my pick for the spread, I do not trust the Northwestern defense. When they have faced teams with quality offenses they have been nearly non-existent, giving up points with little to no resistance. Any moneyline action on this game should probably be taking the Rutgers moneyline as part of a bigger parlay or if you're feeling a little risky, take the Northwestern moneyline and never look back.

Over/under: 45

For no reason other than a gut feeling am I going to predict this game hits the over. In their first three games of the season against weaker defenses, the Scarlet Knight offense averaged a whopping 41 points per game. That total alone would only need a Northwestern touchdown to hit the over. This could be a game with little defense and a lot of points, whether that is in a shootout or the Rutgers offense coming to life again and putting up the over themselves is yet to be seen. Either way, I would take the over in this one.

Last Week’s Picks:

With Northwestern having their bye last week, this is technically not last week's picks. That being said, I was way off the mark in the game against Nebraska. I didn't expect a Northwestern but I fully expected them to keep it closer than 49 points. This week I don't expect Northwestern to cover and for Rutgers to win this one somewhat comfortably.

Season to date:2-3

This week's pick: Northwestern fails to cover the spread.

