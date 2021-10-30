Northwestern vs. Minnesota: First Half Takeaways and Analysis

Closing out stops

On the first drive alone Northwestern’s defense did a good job of containing Minnesota’s attack through the first two downs. They had an opportunity to halt the drive on third and short, but instead the Gophers were able to get the yardage they needed, ran up their time with possession of the ball and put some points on the board with a field goal kick by senior kicker Matthew Trickett.

Taking care of the ball

This matchup was going to be difficult enough even if Northwestern took care of the ball on offense. We know the offense has been inconsistent throughout the season for the Wildcats, and it wasn’t going to get any easier when playing against the best team in the Big Ten West. In their first play of their first drive, junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw a pass to junior wide receiver Malik Washington, who after a short gain was tackled and fumbled the ball. The Gophers immediately capitalized and ran it in for an easy touchdown.

Explosive Hull

Northwestern's offense has looked at it’s best when they attack on the ground. Their trio of quarterbacks have yet to show that they can be consistent leading a passing attack. We saw a flash of what their run game can do when sophomore running back Evan Hull exploded for a 30 yard-run. The Wildcats closed out the half with 65 rushing yards. Look for Northwestern to go to the run and Hull more in the second half.

Inconsistency at the QB spot continues

Senior quarterback Andrew Marty was inserted into the game for Hilinski in the second quarter and gave the offense an immediate spark with both his arm and his legs. After a few short runs by Marty he completed a six-yard touchdown pass to Hull.

Northwestern has had inconsistent play from the QB position all year long, but in the opportunities he’s been given, Marty has arguably been the best option thus far. The fourth-year quarterback finished the half with six passing yards, 10 rushing yards and one touchdowns. After leading the Wildcats to a touchdown, Fitzgerald went back to Hilinski, who led another three and out. Hilinski finished the half with five passing yards while completing one of his six throws.

Time of Possession

Northwestern has struggled to hold onto the ball for any sustained period of time on their drives. Their first drive was one play before Washington fumbled. Their second and fourth drives were quick three and outs. Their only successful drive came with Marty at the helm. Northwestern has only had the ball for six minutes while Minnesota has had it for 23 minutes.

