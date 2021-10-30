Big Ten Football Game Highlights: Minnesota at Northwestern
The Wildcats welcome the Golden Gophers into Ryan Field this afternoon for a Week 9 showdown between two teams trending in opposite directions.
Northwestern (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will face off against a red hot Minnesota team (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten), who are currently tied, for first place in the Big Ten West, with Iowa. The Wildcats will be looking to rebound from their loss last week against the Michigan Wolverines
Highlights
Big Ten Football Game Highlights: Minnesota at Northwestern
Here are the biggest plays from Saturday's Week 9 contest between P.J. Fleck and his Golden Gophers and Pat Fitzgerald and his Wildcats and in Evanston.
Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Northwestern vs. Minnesota
Here's everything you need to know to get ready for the Wildcats' Week 9 Big Ten matchup against Minnesota.
Big Ten Football: Can Northwestern's Offense Beat Minnesota's Defense?
Will the Wildcats offense be able to generate points against a Big Ten foe like the Golden Gophers?