LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs. Minnesota

Northwestern Wildcats (3-4) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2)

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: WGN Radio

Northwestern is looking for a comeback to get back to a .500 win percentage on the season as they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Evanston. The Golden Gophers are on a hot streak, winning 5 of their last 6 games, so we'll be keeping an eye out to see if the Wildcats can shut them down today.

LIVE THREAD:

Coin Toss: Northwestern wins coin toss and defers to second half; Minnesota will receive first.

1ST QTR: Despite a strong effort from the Northwestern Wildcats' defense to shut down the Gophers in the Red Zone, Minnesota takes a 3-0 lead after eating up almost 8 minutes on the clock with a 26-yard field goal from kicker Matthew Trickett.

1ST QTR: Minnesota recovers a fumble on Ryan Hilinski's first pass of the game to Malik Washington and takes it back to the end zone to quickly bring the Gophers up to a 10-0 lead just 11 seconds after their previous score.

1ST QTR: Northwestern goes down three-and-out after Hilinski is sacked by Minnesota's Boye Mafe, as the Wildcats have only gained one yard of total offense with 6:29 left in the first quarter.

1ST QTR: Minnesota extends their lead to 13-0 with a 30-yard field goal from Trickett.

END OF 1ST QTR: Minnesota 13, Northwestern 0.