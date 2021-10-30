Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs. Minnesota

    Stay tuned for any and all updates on the Wildcats' Big Ten contest against the Minnesota Golden Gophers for Week 9 of College Football.
    Northwestern Wildcats (3-4) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2)

    Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

    Watch: Big Ten Network

    Listen: WGN Radio

    Northwestern is looking for a comeback to get back to a .500 win percentage on the season as they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Evanston. The Golden Gophers are on a hot streak, winning 5 of their last 6 games, so we'll be keeping an eye out to see if the Wildcats can shut them down today. 

    Coin Toss: Northwestern wins coin toss and defers to second half; Minnesota will receive first. 

    1ST QTR: Despite a strong effort from the Northwestern Wildcats' defense to shut down the Gophers in the Red Zone, Minnesota takes a 3-0 lead after eating up almost 8 minutes on the clock with a 26-yard field goal from kicker Matthew Trickett. 

    1ST QTR: Minnesota recovers a fumble on Ryan Hilinski's first pass of the game to Malik Washington and takes it back to the end zone to quickly bring the Gophers up to a 10-0 lead just 11 seconds after their previous score. 

    1ST QTR: Northwestern goes down three-and-out after Hilinski is sacked by Minnesota's Boye Mafe, as the Wildcats have only gained one yard of total offense with 6:29 left in the first quarter. 

    1ST QTR: Minnesota extends their lead to 13-0 with a 30-yard field goal from Trickett. 

    END OF 1ST QTR: Minnesota 13, Northwestern 0.

