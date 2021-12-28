Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) travel to Phoenix, Ariz. to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6, 4-5 Big 12) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. local. Below is everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed on game day.

About the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl, first known as the Copper Bowl upon its inception in 1989, has had several sponsors throughout its existence. Most recently it was known as the Kellogg's Cheez-It Bowl from 2018-2019 before Guaranteed Rate became the sponsor in 2020 and renamed it the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

How to Watch: Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 28

Time: 8:15 p.m. local (10:15 ET)

Location: Chase Field; Phoenix, AZ

TV: ESPN

Game Highlights:

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Minnesota -5.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Game Preview

This is the first-ever matchup between the Mountaineers and Golden Gophers.

Minnesota finished this season with an 8-4 record, including a bewildering loss to Bowling Green that derailed their Big Ten West title dreams. As for West Virginia, they finished the season at 6-6 and 4-5 in the Big 12. Both teams will look to end their season on a high note to gain momentum in recruiting and entering the 2022 season.

When West Virginia has the ball:

West Virginia, much like their Big 12 peers, are a team that loves to air the ball out on offense. The Mountaineers did so this season to the tune of 256.9 yards per game through the air, good for 4th in the Big 12. They are the polar opposite of this Minnesota team as on the ground they only average 127.9 yards per game, which is last in the Big 12. Simply put, if the Mountaineers are unable to get their offense going through the air, they do not have the ground attack to keep the Minnesota defense honest. However, if they can get their air attack rolling, they have the offensive firepower to outscore the Golden Gophers.

When Minnesota has the ball:

Minnesota is a team that loves to beat you on the ground. The Golden Gophers boasted the third best rushing attack in the Big Ten on the season, averaging a whopping 193.8 yards on the ground. They rely heavily on their run game as the Minnesota passing attack was severely lacking this season, only managing a mere 166.4 yards per game through the air. If the Golden Gophers can manage to control the line of scrimmage and the ground game, they will maintain a good chance at winning this game.

