How to Watch: College Football Bowl Games on Today
Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. South Carolina
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Location: Bank of America Stadium; Charlotte, N.C.
Watch: ESPN, FuboTV
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Tennessee vs. Purdue
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Nissan Stadium; Nashville, Tenn.
Watch: ESPN, FuboTV
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga.
These are all the bowl games scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30.
Watch: ESPN, FuboTV
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Wisconsin vs. Arizona State
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Location: Allegiant Stadium; Las Vegas, Nev.
Watch: ESPN, FuboTV
