    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch: College Football Bowl Games on Today

    These are all the bowl games scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30.
    Author:

    Duke's Mayo Bowl

    North Carolina vs. South Carolina

    Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

    Location: Bank of America Stadium; Charlotte, N.C.

    Watch: ESPN, FuboTV

    TransPerfect Music City Bowl

    Tennessee vs. Purdue

    Time: 3 p.m. ET

    Location: Nissan Stadium; Nashville, Tenn.

    Watch: ESPN, FuboTV

    Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

    Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

    Time: 7 p.m. ET

    Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga.

    Watch: ESPN, FuboTV

    SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

    Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

    Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    Location: Allegiant Stadium; Las Vegas, Nev.

    Watch: ESPN, FuboTV

    Click here for a complete list of all 2021-22 bowl games.

