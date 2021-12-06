2021 Bowl Games: Complete List, Schedule, How to Watch and More for College Football Playoffs + Every Bowl Game

The highly anticipated college football postseason is here. The 2021 College Football Playoffs will include No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia, and No. 4 Cincinnati.

Cincinnati made history as the first Group of Five school to secure a place in the College Football Playoffs. The Bearcats will face off against the team with the most playoff experience — the Crimson Tide — in the Cotton Bowl. Michigan cinched its first College Football Playoff berth and will take on the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.

There's no doubt that this season's College Football Playoff will be unlike any other; however, there are plenty more exciting bowl games to go around.

Check out the complete slate of bowl games in the table below.

Date Game Location Time (TV) Matchup Dec. 31 Cotton Bowl Arlington, Texas 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati Dec. 31 Orange Bowl Miami Gardens, Fla. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia Jan. 10 National Championship Indianapolis, Ind. 8 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal Winners

New Year's Six Bowl Games

Date Bowl Location Time (TV) Matchup Dec. 30 Peach Atlanta, Ga. 7 p.m. (ESPN) No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh Jan. 1 Fiesta Glendale, Ariz. 1 p.m. (ESPN) No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State Jan. 1 Rose Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah Jan. 1 Sugar New Orleans, La. 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) No. 7 Baylor vs. No 8 Ole Miss

Other 2021 Bowl Games

Date Bowl Location Time (TV) Matchup Dec. 17 Bahamas Nassau, Bahamas Noon (ESPN) Middle Tenn. (6-6) vs. Toledo (7-5) Dec. 17 Cure Orlando, Fla. 6 p.m. (ESPN2) N. Illinois (9-4) vs. C. Carolina (10-2) Dec. 18 Boca Raton Boca Raton, Fla. 11 a.m. (ESPN) W. Kentucky (8-5) vs. App. State (10-3) Dec. 18 New Mexico Albuquerque, N.M. 2:15 p.m. (ESPN) UTEP (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-3) Dec. 18 Independence Shreveport, La. 3:30 p.m. (ABC) BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4) Dec. 18 Lending Tree Mobile, Ala. 5:45 p.m. (ESPN) E. Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5) Dec. 18 L.A. Los Angeles, Calif. 7:30 p.m. (ABC) Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5) Dec. 18 New Orleans New Orleans, La. 9:15 p.m. (ESPN) Marshall (7-5) vs. Louisiana (12-1) Dec. 20 Myrtle Beach Conway, S.C. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Tulsa (6-6) vs. Old Dominion (6-6) Dec. 21 Famous Idaho Potato Boise, Idaho 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6) Dec. 21 Frisco Frisco, Tex. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego State (11-2) Dec. 22 Armed Forces Fort Worth, Tex. 8 p.m. (ESPN) Army (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-6) Dec. 23 Frisco Classic Frisco, Tex. 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Miami (OH) (6-6) vs. North Texas (6-6) Dec. 23 Gasparilla Tampa, Fla. 7:30 p.m. (ABC) Floria (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4) Dec. 24 Hawai'i Honolulu, Hawai'i 8 p.m. (ESPN) Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7) Dec. 25 Camellia Montgomery, Ala. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Ball State (6-6) vs. Georgia State (7-5) Dec. 27 Quick Lane Detroit, Mich. 11 a.m. (ESPN) W. Michigan (7-5) vs. Nevada (8-4) Dec. 27 Military Annapolis, Md.. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) ECU (7-5) vs. Boston College (6-6) Dec. 28 Birmingham Birmingham, Ala. Noon (ESPN) Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6) Dec. 28 First Responder University Park, Tex. 3:15 p.m. (ESPN) Louisville (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3) Dec. 28 Holiday San Diego, Calif. 5 p.m. (FOX) UCLA (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3) Dec. 28 Liberty Memphis, Tenn. 6:45 p.m. (ESPN) Texas Tech (6-6) vs. Miss. State (7-5) Dec. 28 Guaranteed Rate Phoenix, Ariz. 10:15 p.m. (ESPN) Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6) Dec. 29 Fenway Boston, Mass. 11 a.m. (ESPN) Virginia (6-6) vs. SMU (8-4) Dec. 29 Pinstripe New York, N.Y. 2:15 p.m. (ESPN) Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6) Dec. 29 Cheez-It Orlando, Fla. 5:45 p.m. (ESPN) Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5) Dec. 29 Alamo San Antonio, Tex. 9:15 p.m. (ESPN) Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Oregon (10-3) Dec. 30 Duke's Mayo Charlotte, N.C. 11:30 a.m. (ESPN) N. Carolina (6-6) vs. S. Carolina (6-6) Dec. 30 Music City Nashville, Tenn. 3 p.m. (ESPN) Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5) Dec. 30 Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nev. 10:30 p.m. (ESPN) WIsconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4) Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Jacksonville, Fla. 11 a.m. (ESPN) Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4) Dec. 31 Arizona Tucson, Ariz. 4:30 p.m. (Barstool) C. Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise State (7-5) Dec. 31 Tony the Tiger El Paso, Tex. 12:30 p.m. (CBS) Miami (FL) (7-5) vs. Wash. State (7-5) Jan. 1 Outback Tampa, Fla. Noon (ESPN2) Penn State (7-5) vs. Arkansas (8-4) Jan. 1 Citrus Orlando, Fla. 1 p.m. (ABC) Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3) Jan. 4 Texas Houston, Tex. 9 p.m. (ESPN) Kansas State (7-5) vs. LSU (6-6)

