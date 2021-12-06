2021 Bowl Games: Complete List, Schedule, How to Watch and More for College Football Playoffs + Every Bowl Game
The highly anticipated college football postseason is here. The 2021 College Football Playoffs will include No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia, and No. 4 Cincinnati.
Cincinnati made history as the first Group of Five school to secure a place in the College Football Playoffs. The Bearcats will face off against the team with the most playoff experience — the Crimson Tide — in the Cotton Bowl. Michigan cinched its first College Football Playoff berth and will take on the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.
There's no doubt that this season's College Football Playoff will be unlike any other; however, there are plenty more exciting bowl games to go around.
Check out the complete slate of bowl games in the table below.
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Game
|Location
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Dec. 31
Cotton Bowl
Arlington, Texas
3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati
Dec. 31
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia
Jan. 10
National Championship
Indianapolis, Ind.
8 p.m. (ESPN)
Semifinal Winners
2021 Bowl Games: Complete List, Schedule, How to Watch and More for College Football Playoffs + Every Bowl Game
The College Football Playoff bracket, New Year's Six lineup and entire 2021-22 bowl game schedule are set.
College Football Bowl Games Announced: Here's Where Every Big Ten Team is Going Bowling + How to Watch
These are the game times and locations for each of nine Big Ten teams playing in bowl games.
Michigan Named Big Ten Champion After 42-3 Win Over Iowa, Will Join Georgia, Alabama, Cincinnati in College Football Playoffs
Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines won Michigan's first Big Ten Championship Game. The College Football Playoffs are next.
New Year's Six Bowl Games
|Date
|Bowl
|Location
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Dec. 30
Peach
Atlanta, Ga.
7 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh
Jan. 1
Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz.
1 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State
Jan. 1
Rose
Pasadena, Calif.
5 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah
Jan. 1
Sugar
New Orleans, La.
8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 7 Baylor vs. No 8 Ole Miss
Other 2021 Bowl Games
|Date
|Bowl
|Location
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Dec. 17
Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas
Noon (ESPN)
Middle Tenn. (6-6) vs. Toledo (7-5)
Dec. 17
Cure
Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m. (ESPN2)
N. Illinois (9-4) vs. C. Carolina (10-2)
Dec. 18
Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
11 a.m. (ESPN)
W. Kentucky (8-5) vs. App. State (10-3)
Dec. 18
New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
UTEP (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-3)
Dec. 18
Independence
Shreveport, La.
3:30 p.m. (ABC)
BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4)
Dec. 18
Lending Tree
Mobile, Ala.
5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
E. Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5)
Dec. 18
L.A.
Los Angeles, Calif.
7:30 p.m. (ABC)
Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5)
Dec. 18
New Orleans
New Orleans, La.
9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Marshall (7-5) vs. Louisiana (12-1)
Dec. 20
Myrtle Beach
Conway, S.C.
2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tulsa (6-6) vs. Old Dominion (6-6)
Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6)
Dec. 21
Frisco
Frisco, Tex.
7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego State (11-2)
Dec. 22
Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Tex.
8 p.m. (ESPN)
Army (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-6)
Dec. 23
Frisco Classic
Frisco, Tex.
3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Miami (OH) (6-6) vs. North Texas (6-6)
Dec. 23
Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
7:30 p.m. (ABC)
Floria (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4)
Dec. 24
Hawai'i
Honolulu, Hawai'i
8 p.m. (ESPN)
Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7)
Dec. 25
Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Ball State (6-6) vs. Georgia State (7-5)
Dec. 27
Quick Lane
Detroit, Mich.
11 a.m. (ESPN)
W. Michigan (7-5) vs. Nevada (8-4)
Dec. 27
Military
Annapolis, Md..
2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
ECU (7-5) vs. Boston College (6-6)
Dec. 28
Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
Noon (ESPN)
Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6)
Dec. 28
First Responder
University Park, Tex.
3:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Louisville (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3)
Dec. 28
Holiday
San Diego, Calif.
5 p.m. (FOX)
UCLA (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3)
Dec. 28
Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Tech (6-6) vs. Miss. State (7-5)
Dec. 28
Guaranteed Rate
Phoenix, Ariz.
10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6)
Dec. 29
Fenway
Boston, Mass.
11 a.m. (ESPN)
Virginia (6-6) vs. SMU (8-4)
Dec. 29
Pinstripe
New York, N.Y.
2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6)
Dec. 29
Cheez-It
Orlando, Fla.
5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5)
Dec. 29
Alamo
San Antonio, Tex.
9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Oregon (10-3)
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo
Charlotte, N.C.
11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
N. Carolina (6-6) vs. S. Carolina (6-6)
Dec. 30
Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
3 p.m. (ESPN)
Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)
Dec. 30
Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev.
10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
WIsconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4)
Dec. 31
TaxSlayer
Jacksonville, Fla.
11 a.m. (ESPN)
Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4)
Dec. 31
Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
4:30 p.m. (Barstool)
C. Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise State (7-5)
Dec. 31
Tony the Tiger
El Paso, Tex.
12:30 p.m. (CBS)
Miami (FL) (7-5) vs. Wash. State (7-5)
Jan. 1
Outback
Tampa, Fla.
Noon (ESPN2)
Penn State (7-5) vs. Arkansas (8-4)
Jan. 1
Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m. (ABC)
Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3)
Jan. 4
Texas
Houston, Tex.
9 p.m. (ESPN)
Kansas State (7-5) vs. LSU (6-6)
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow