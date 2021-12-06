Skip to main content
    2021 Bowl Games: Complete List, Schedule, How to Watch and More for College Football Playoffs + Every Bowl Game

    The College Football Playoff bracket, New Year's Six lineup and entire 2021-22 bowl game schedule are set.
    The highly anticipated college football postseason is here. The 2021 College Football Playoffs will include No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia, and No. 4 Cincinnati. 

    Cincinnati made history as the first Group of Five school to secure a place in the College Football Playoffs. The Bearcats will face off against the team with the most playoff experience — the Crimson Tide — in the Cotton Bowl. Michigan cinched its first College Football Playoff berth and will take on the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl. 

    There's no doubt that this season's College Football Playoff will be unlike any other; however, there are plenty more exciting bowl games to go around.

    Check out the complete slate of bowl games in the table below. 

    College Football Playoff

    DateGameLocationTime (TV)Matchup

    Dec. 31

    Cotton Bowl

    Arlington, Texas

    3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

    Dec. 31

    Orange Bowl

    Miami Gardens, Fla.

    7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

    Jan. 10

    National Championship

    Indianapolis, Ind.

    8 p.m. (ESPN)

    Semifinal Winners

    New Year's Six Bowl Games

    DateBowlLocationTime (TV)Matchup

    Dec. 30

    Peach

    Atlanta, Ga.

    7 p.m. (ESPN)

    No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh

    Jan. 1

    Fiesta

    Glendale, Ariz.

    1 p.m. (ESPN)

    No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State

    Jan. 1

    Rose

    Pasadena, Calif.

    5 p.m. (ESPN)

    No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah

    Jan. 1

    Sugar

    New Orleans, La.

    8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

    No. 7 Baylor vs. No 8 Ole Miss

    Other 2021 Bowl Games

    Other Bowl Games

    DateBowlLocationTime (TV)Matchup

    Dec. 17

    Bahamas

    Nassau, Bahamas

    Noon (ESPN)

    Middle Tenn. (6-6) vs. Toledo (7-5)

    Dec. 17

    Cure

    Orlando, Fla.

    6 p.m. (ESPN2)

    N. Illinois (9-4) vs. C. Carolina (10-2)

    Dec. 18

    Boca Raton

    Boca Raton, Fla.

    11 a.m. (ESPN)

    W. Kentucky (8-5) vs. App. State (10-3)

    Dec. 18

    New Mexico

    Albuquerque, N.M.

    2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

    UTEP (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-3)

    Dec. 18

    Independence

    Shreveport, La.

    3:30 p.m. (ABC)

    BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4)

    Dec. 18

    Lending Tree

    Mobile, Ala.

    5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

    E. Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5)

    Dec. 18

    L.A.

    Los Angeles, Calif.

    7:30 p.m. (ABC)

    Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5)

    Dec. 18

    New Orleans

    New Orleans, La. 

    9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

    Marshall (7-5) vs. Louisiana (12-1)

    Dec. 20

    Myrtle Beach

    Conway, S.C.

    2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Tulsa (6-6) vs. Old Dominion (6-6)

    Dec. 21

    Famous Idaho Potato

    Boise, Idaho

    3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6)

    Dec. 21

    Frisco

    Frisco, Tex.

    7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego State (11-2)

    Dec. 22

    Armed Forces

    Fort Worth, Tex.

    8 p.m. (ESPN)

    Army (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-6)

    Dec. 23

    Frisco Classic

    Frisco, Tex.

    3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Miami (OH) (6-6) vs. North Texas (6-6)

    Dec. 23

    Gasparilla

    Tampa, Fla.

    7:30 p.m. (ABC)

    Floria (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4)

    Dec. 24

    Hawai'i

    Honolulu, Hawai'i

    8 p.m. (ESPN)

    Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7)

    Dec. 25

    Camellia

    Montgomery, Ala.

    2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Ball State (6-6) vs. Georgia State (7-5)

    Dec. 27

    Quick Lane

    Detroit, Mich.

    11 a.m. (ESPN)

    W. Michigan (7-5) vs. Nevada (8-4)

    Dec. 27

    Military

    Annapolis, Md..

    2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    ECU (7-5) vs. Boston College (6-6)

    Dec. 28

    Birmingham

    Birmingham, Ala.

    Noon (ESPN)

    Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6)

    Dec. 28

    First Responder

    University Park, Tex.

    3:15 p.m. (ESPN)

    Louisville (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3)

    Dec. 28

    Holiday

    San Diego, Calif.

    5 p.m. (FOX)

    UCLA (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3)

    Dec. 28

    Liberty

    Memphis, Tenn.

    6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

    Texas Tech (6-6) vs. Miss. State (7-5)

    Dec. 28

    Guaranteed Rate

    Phoenix, Ariz.

    10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

    Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6)

    Dec. 29

    Fenway

    Boston, Mass.

    11 a.m. (ESPN)

    Virginia (6-6) vs. SMU (8-4)

    Dec. 29

    Pinstripe

    New York, N.Y.

    2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

    Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6)

    Dec. 29

    Cheez-It

    Orlando, Fla.

    5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

    Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5)

    Dec. 29

    Alamo

    San Antonio, Tex.

    9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

    Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Oregon (10-3)

    Dec. 30

    Duke's Mayo

    Charlotte, N.C.

    11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

    N. Carolina (6-6) vs. S. Carolina (6-6)

    Dec. 30

    Music City

    Nashville, Tenn.

    3 p.m. (ESPN)

    Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)

    Dec. 30

    Las Vegas

    Las Vegas, Nev.

    10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    WIsconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4)

    Dec. 31

    TaxSlayer

    Jacksonville, Fla.

    11 a.m. (ESPN)

    Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4)

    Dec. 31

    Arizona

    Tucson, Ariz.

    4:30 p.m. (Barstool)

    C. Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise State (7-5)

    Dec. 31

    Tony the Tiger

    El Paso, Tex.

    12:30 p.m. (CBS)

    Miami (FL) (7-5) vs. Wash. State (7-5)

    Jan. 1

    Outback

    Tampa, Fla.

    Noon (ESPN2)

    Penn State (7-5) vs. Arkansas (8-4)

    Jan. 1

    Citrus

    Orlando, Fla.

    1 p.m. (ABC)

    Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3)

    Jan. 4

    Texas

    Houston, Tex.

    9 p.m. (ESPN)

    Kansas State (7-5) vs. LSU (6-6)

