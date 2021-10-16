Malik Washington puts Northwestern on the board against Rutgers

In front of a Ryan Field full of homecoming fans, the Wildcats started their Week 7 contest out strong.

Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington put the Wildcats on the board against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, catching a 64-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski at the NU 47 and dodging defenders to run it in for a touchdown. The first-quarter score is the Wildcats’ first touchdown of the game and the wide receiver’s second touchdown of the season.

The Wildcats were set up to score by productive plays from wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr., who caught a 22-yard pass from Hilinski and advanced it 4 yards, and running back Andrew Clair, who logged 8 rushing yards on the drive.

