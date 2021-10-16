    • October 16, 2021
    Malik Washington puts Northwestern on the board against Rutgers

    The junior wide receiver ran a 64-yard pass down the field for a Wildcat touchdown.
    In front of a Ryan Field full of homecoming fans, the Wildcats started their Week 7 contest out strong.

    Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington put the Wildcats on the board against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, catching a 64-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski at the NU 47 and dodging defenders to run it in for a touchdown. The first-quarter score is the Wildcats’ first touchdown of the game and the wide receiver’s second touchdown of the season.

    The Wildcats were set up to score by productive plays from wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr., who caught a 22-yard pass from Hilinski and advanced it 4 yards, and running back Andrew Clair, who logged 8 rushing yards on the drive.

    LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs. Rutgers

    Scouting the Wildcats' Week 7 Opponent: The Rutgers University Scarlet Knights

    Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA;Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Gameday Hub: Everything You Need to Know for Northwestern vs. Rutgers

    Here's your one-stop-shop for today's Big Ten matchup.

    44 minutes ago
    Football

    Live Game Feed: Northwestern vs. Rutgers

    Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's contest against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

