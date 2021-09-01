NBC Sports Chicago, Big Ten Network to Air Season Seven of "The Foundation"

Get an inside look at 2021 Northwestern Football when The Foundation premieres Wednesday.

Northwestern Athletics' Studio N, along with NBC Sports Chicago and Big Ten Network are bringing an inside look at 2021 Northwestern Football to a national audience. The seventh season of The Foundation: Northwestern Football premieres Wednesday. September 1. The first episode provides a preview of the upcoming football season.

According to Northwestern Athletics, The Foundation: Northwestern Football "takes Wildcats fans closer to the program than ever before. From exclusive access inside team meetings and road trips, to hearing the coaches and players on the sidelines and in the locker room, fans can follow the Wildcats' season every step of the way."

You can watch the trailer of Season Seven: The Foundation below.

New episodes of The Foundation will be released bi-weekly throughout the season:

Episode 1 – Wednesday, Sept. 1 (5:30 pm CT on NBC Sports Chicago)

Episode 2 – Wednesday, Sept. 15 (5:30 pm CT on NBC Sports Chicago)

Episode 3 – Wednesday, Sept. 29 (5:30 pm CT on NBC Sports Chicago)

You can watch previous seasons of The Foundation by clicking here.

In case you missed it, Good Clean American Fun: 2020 Northwestern Football will make its Big Ten Network debut on Friday, September 3, just before the Wildcats' home opener against Michigan State. You can watch the trailer at the top of this page, or view the entire two-hour documentary below.

