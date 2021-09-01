September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

NBC Sports Chicago, Big Ten Network to Air Season Seven of "The Foundation: Northwestern Football"

Get an inside look at 2021 Northwestern Football when The Foundation premieres Wednesday.
Author:

Northwestern Athletics' Studio N, along with NBC Sports Chicago and Big Ten Network are bringing an inside look at 2021 Northwestern Football to a national audience. The seventh season of The Foundation: Northwestern Football premieres Wednesday. September 1. The first episode provides a preview of the upcoming football season. 

According to Northwestern Athletics, The Foundation: Northwestern Football "takes Wildcats fans closer to the program than ever before. From exclusive access inside team meetings and road trips, to hearing the coaches and players on the sidelines and in the locker room, fans can follow the Wildcats' season every step of the way."

You can watch the trailer of Season Seven: The Foundation below.

New episodes of The Foundation will be released bi-weekly throughout the season: 

Episode 1 – Wednesday, Sept. 1 (5:30 pm CT on NBC Sports Chicago)
Episode 2 – Wednesday, Sept. 15 (5:30 pm CT on NBC Sports Chicago)
Episode 3 – Wednesday, Sept. 29 (5:30 pm CT on NBC Sports Chicago)

No image description

Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 9.52.09 AM
Play
Football

NBC Sports Chicago, Big Ten Network to Air Season Seven of "The Foundation"

Get an inside look at 2021 Northwestern Football when The Foundation premieres Wednesday.

USATSI_15288249
Play
Football

A Beginner's Guide to Betting on the Northwestern-Michigan State Game

Everything you need to know before betting on Week 1 of Big Ten football.

USATSI_15288259
Play
Football

Northwestern Releases Depth Chart for Week 1 Against Michigan State

This is how the Wildcats will line up against the Spartans.

You can watch previous seasons of The Foundation by clicking here.

In case you missed it, Good Clean American Fun: 2020 Northwestern Football will make its Big Ten Network debut on Friday, September 3, just before the Wildcats' home opener against Michigan State. You can watch the trailer at the top of this page, or view the entire two-hour documentary below. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow

Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 9.52.09 AM
Football

NBC Sports Chicago, Big Ten Network to Air Season Seven of "The Foundation"

USATSI_15288249
Football

A Beginner's Guide to Betting on the Northwestern-Michigan State Game

USATSI_15288259
Football

Northwestern Releases Depth Chart for Week 1 Against Michigan State

USATSI_13323994
Football

Big News From the Big Ten: Week 2 of College Football

Screen Shot 2021-08-30 at 11.28.53 PM
Basketball

Northwestern Men's Basketball Lands Highest Rated Recruit in School History

thumbnail
Podcast

Episode 3: Northwestern vs. Michigan State Game Preview

USATSI_15334508
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: a Complete Rundown of Every Big Ten Game in Week 1

Screen_Shot_2019_09_21_at_7.19.57_PM.0.png
Football

Scouting The Wildcats' Week 1 Opponent: The Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_15988069
Football

Northwestern Football 2021 Schedule at a Glance