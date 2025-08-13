New Ranking Shows Northwestern Football is Historically Underrated
Northwestern is not one of the "glamour" programs in college football, let alone in the Big Ten. The Wildcats will never receive the same respect from national media as schools like Ohio State or Michigan, even though they've quietly been a very successful program over the last two decades.
Since 2005, Northwestern has reached a bowl game in 12 different seasons, going 6-6 with victories in its last five trips. The Wildcats won their division twice in three years — 2018 and 2020 — and went 8-5 just two seasons ago. However, NU's success has not translated to how voters and members of the media feel about the Wildcats.
In a new ranking from On3 writer Brett McMurphy, the 'Cats were listed as the second-most underrated team in college football since 2014. McMurphy's criteria was based on the AP Poll and which schools have overperformed their voters' expectations the most.
Northwestern trailed only BYU on McMurphy's list and was one of three Big Ten teams to crack the Top 25. Iowa and Indiana were ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.
Northwestern has often overperformed its low expectations
Over the last two decades, the Wildcats have had eight different seasons in which they were ranked in the AP Poll. That includes five seasons in which NU ended the year in the AP's Postseason Poll, all of them in the last 13 years. However, Northwestern was ranked just once in the AP's Preseason Poll in that time.
Northwestern entered the 2012 season unranked, but finished at No. 17 after a 10-3 campaign in which NU beat Mississippi State in the Gator Bowl. The 'Cats came in at No. 22 before 2013 and reached as high as No. 16, but struggled in Big Ten play and ultimately finished 5-7.
The AP Preseason Poll has not included the Wildcats since, despite a handful of strong seasons. Northwestern's 10-3 record in 2015 earned them the No. 13 ranking in the College Football Playoff's final ranking. The Wildcats also went 10-3 in 2017 and won the Music City Bowl, but even after finishing No. 17, voters did not include them on the next AP Preseason Poll. Northwestern went on to win the Big Ten West and the Holiday Bowl.
Just two seasons later, the Wildcats experienced their best campaign since reaching the Rose Bowl in 1995. Northwestern went 7-2 in a season shortened by COVID-19, taking Ohio State to the wire in the Big Ten Championship and dismantling Auburn in the Citrus Bowl. The 'Cats climbed as high as No. 8 in the CFP rankings and eventually ended the year No. 10 in the AP Poll. Three Northwestern players were selected in the ensuing NFL Draft, including two in the first round.
The Wildcats are unsurprisingly absent from the 2025 AP Preseason Poll, especially following last season's 4-8 record. However, Northwestern has been in this boat before. After going 1-11 in 2022, the David Braun-led Wildcats won eight games and claimed a victory in the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl. Nothing is impossible with a program like Northwestern, and this years' 'Cats seem confident they can repeat history once again.