Northwestern at Michigan Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Date: Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

Location: Michigan Stadium; Ann Arbor, Mich.

I am not afraid to admit that I was way off in my projections for last week's game against Rutgers. I anticipated the Rutgers offense from their first three games of the season to show up and cause issues for an inconsistent Northwestern defense. That was not the case though as the Wildcats had no trouble covering the Northwestern +2 spread.

This week, though, will be a much tougher matchup as they take on the sixth ranked Michigan Wolverines on the road. Look no further than here for all the analysis you need on your betting options for the game against Michigan.

Betting Overview:

Spread:

To summarize the spread, it is how much the favorite is favored to win by. If a spread is -5, if the favored team wins by five or more they cover the spread. However if they win by four or less, or lose, the underdog covers the spread. As they say, good teams win but great teams cover.

Over/under:

The over/under, or as it is sometimes referred to as the total, is most often a bet regarding the total number of points. So if the over/under is 50 points, if the two teams combine for 51 points the over hit but if they combine for 49 the under hit. On the occasion the total is an exact 50, this is what is referred to as a push.

Moneyline:

The moneyline requires you to simply pick a winner straight up. If the moneyline is +155, a bet of $100 on that team would get you your $100 back and see you win $155 as well. For odds of -155, you would have to bet $155 just to win $100.

Northwestern at Michigan Analysis:

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Spread: Northwestern +23.5

On paper it would be completely understandable if someone saw the two teams playing this game and hammered the spread. Michigan is 6-0 and has looked like a true threat in the Big Ten while Northwestern is 3-3 and has struggled against the quality opponents that they have faced. With all of that being said, I do think the Wildcats can cover this spread. Do I think they'll win? Most likely not but I can see them keeping this game within three scores in the process of losing. While they will more than likely lose this game, I expect Northwestern to at least cover the spread in this one.

Moneyline: Northwestern +1,100, Michigan -2,000

If you are feeling exceptionally risky, this Northwestern moneyline is the perfect bet for you. Otherwise, I would recommend steering clear of this one and putting money elsewhere. I do fully expect the Wildcats to cover the spread and keep the game within three scores but I do not expect them to win. The Wolverine offense, led by quarterback Cade McMamara, has helped Michigan get off to a 6-0 start on the season. So unless you feel like taking a big risk, or you're including Michigan in a parlay, these moneylines are ones to stay away from.

Over/Under: 51

When looking at the over/under for this game, I'm leaning towards taking the over. 51 points may seem like a high total to clear but the Wolverines are fully capable of hitting the over themselves. They feature a potent offense that can score in bunches against a Northwestern defense that has been inconsistent all season and struggled against high powered offenses. On the other side of the ball, expect Northwestern to put up some points as well, helping this one hit the over.

Last Week's Picks:

The last two weeks should show that I am far from an expert when it comes to betting advice. I was way off on the Nebraska game and the Rutgers game, proving that betting is never a certainty. However, I am feeling confident this week, as I think Northwestern will manage to cover the spread but not manage to win.

Season to date: 2-4

This week's pick: Michigan wins, Northwestern covers

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

