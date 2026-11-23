After a potential late-game comeback fell short, Northwestern dropped its fourth consecutive game, falling 20-17 to Minnesota in its final road matchup of the season.

The Wildcats came into the game missing their star quarterback, Aidan Chiles who was out for his third consecutive matchup.

Before his absence, Chiles threw for 1,898 yards and 13 touchdowns through eight games. He also tacked on 274 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in those matchups.

Transfer quarterback Nicco Marchiol has taken over as Northwestern’s starting quarterback in recent weeks, as offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has searched for new ways to spark the offense amid the Wildcats’ struggles.

Against Minnesota, Marchiol completed 13 of 23 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown. He also contributed on the ground, recording 39 rushing yards and a touchdown to tie things up near the end of the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got off to a hot start on both sides of the ball, taking a seven point lead into the half, holding the Gophers scoreless.

It was a tale of two halves, however, as Minnesota found its offensive rhythm after the break, ultimately capping off the comeback with a walk-off field goal that spoiled Northwestern’s valiant fourth-quarter rally.

In the first half, Minnesota’s offense averaged 4.8 yards per play, but stepped things up in the second half averaging 6.6 yards.

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The second half offensive attack featured an explosive performance from running back Darius Taylor who notched 108 yards on the afternoon.

Offensively, the Wildcats received a strong performance from running back Caleb Komolafe, who rushed for 109 yards, marking the seventh 100-yard rushing game of his career.

On the other side of the ball, Northwestern was led by safety Robert Fitzgerald who had a team-high nine tackles. However, his day was cut short due to an upper-body injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

Northwestern has now gone from 6-2 earlier this season to 6-5 following their loss to Minnesota as injuries have piled up for David Braun’s squad.

Up next, the Wildcats will wrap up the regular season against Illinois in the Land of Lincoln rivalry.

Illinois will head into the matchup on a two game losing streak, most recently falling to Iowa.

Both programs have bowl eligibility and a 6-5 overall record on the season thus far.

Northwestern will look to flip the script Saturday, as Illinois has won the last two meetings between the rivals. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. CT from Ryan Field.