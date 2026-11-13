Breaking Down Northwestern vs Ohio State: Can the Wildcats Shock the Buckeyes?

The Northwestern Wildcats (6-3) will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-3) in an exciting Big Ten matchup in Columbus, Ohio.

One storyline to watch is Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. He will return to Ohio for the first time since 2024. Kelly was part of a team that won the national title. Kelly and Buckeyes coach Ryan Day have history. Kelly did great with the Buckeyes, and he hasn't disappointed with the Wildcats.

The Buckeyes enter this game after a stunning defeat to the Oregon Ducks. They lost at home, 41-28. Northwestern is also coming into this matchup after losing to Iowa at home. The Wildcats have struggled, especially since senior quarterback Aidan Chiles was injured.

We don't know what to expect. Both teams are facing a must-win scenario. Only one team can come out victorious. Northwestern and Ohio State have lost back-to-back games. The Buckeyes have dominated the all-time series.

Northwestern has beaten Ohio State just once in their 23 meetings. The only win came on Oct. 2, 2004, when the Wildcats won in overtime, 33-27, in Evanston, Illinois. Ohio State are 9-0 at home against the Wildcats. Can the Wildcats snap the losing streak?

One of the best wide receivers in the game, Jeremiah Smith, is tied for first in the FBS with 14 receiving touchdowns. Smith also has 2,000 receiving yards, which is second in the nation.

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Wildcats wide receiver Griffin Wilde has to find a way to match Smith in this game. Smith might be the better receiver, but in this particular game, Wilde can be the better receiver on the field if the coaching staff decides to target Wilde.

After only catching 52 yards last week against Hackeyes, in the last two games before Iowa, Wilde has caught 146 yards against Oregon and 133 against Rutgers. Wilde has five touchdowns this season with 49 receptions and 813 receiving yards. Against the Buckeyes, we need Wilde to score at least two touchdowns and 200 yards. It may be asking for too much, but this is Ohio State.

Running back Caleb Komolafe also must have a big game. We need to see him perform as he did against the Scarlet Knights, when he rushed for 150 yards. In the last two games, he has gone quiet, combining for 92 yards.

Speaking of running backs, the Wildcats' defense has to look out for Bo Jackson. He didn't have a good run game against the Ducks last Saturday, but he did run for 121 yards on 24 carries against the USC Trojans.

It's the first matchup between both opponents since 2024. The Wildcats have to be aggressive on third- and fourth-down efficiency and set the tone from the start.

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