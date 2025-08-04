Northwestern Edge Rusher Named to Prestigious 'Freaks List'
At 6-foot-4 and nearly 260 pounds, edge rusher Anto Saka is a physical force on Northwestern's defensive line. The former high school sprinter is fast for his size, wrecking any linemen in his path on the way to the quarterback.
Saka has been a rotational member of the Wildcats' defensive front for the last two seasons, but despite the limited reps, analysts and NFL scouts have taken notice of his tools and flashes of brilliance. Entering the 2025 season, Saka has the opportunity to put everything together and show he's ready for the next level.
On Monday, Saka landed on Bruce Feldman's annual "Freaks List," which features some of college football's most athletic and physically gifted players. Feldman listed the defender as the No. 56-ranked athlete, projecting a big year for the former four-star recruit.
"One of the best-kept secrets in the Big Ten," Feldman said. "He’s added about 15 pounds since last season, and is excited to see the difference it makes for him on the field, now that he carries almost 260 pounds on his 6-4 frame. Expect him to be more of an every-down player for the Wildcats."
Since 2023, Saka has totaled 10.5 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks. The edge rusher was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention a season ago and has been projected to be taken as high as the first round in April's NFL Draft.
The last Wildcat to make Feldman's list was defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore, who came in at No. 30 in 2022. Adebawore was eventually a fourth-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts.