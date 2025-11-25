Northwestern QB Preston Stone Wins Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone has officially claimed Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honours. He did it after putting together one of the most precise passing performances the program has seen in years. His breakout showing came during the Wildcats’ dramatic 38–35 comeback win over Minnesota.
Preston Stone Showcased Flawless Second Half
It's a victory that not only electrified Wrigley Field but also sealed bowl eligibility for Northwestern.
Stone didn’t just have a strong game. He had a historic one.
The graduate transfer became the first Northwestern quarterback since Brett Basanez in 2005 to throw for more than 300 yards. Then he did two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Meanwhile, he has also completed over 80 per cent of his passes.
The athlete's 83.3 per cent completion rate on 25 of 30 attempts tied the single-game program record for any Wildcat passer with a minimum of 30 throws.
Stone’s biggest moments came when the Wildcats needed him most. After a 10–0 lead flipped into a 15-point deficit by halftime, the veteran quarterback returned to the field and delivered a perfect half of football.
He completed all 15 of his second-half passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns. He guided the offense on four straight scoring drives that allowed Northwestern to take control and finish the comeback.
By the end of the afternoon, Stone had stacked up 305 yards and two touchdowns. He set new career highs at Northwestern in both passing yards and completion percentage. It also marked his third straight game without a turnover. It was a streak that has become central to Northwestern’s late-season rise.
With this performance, he becomes Northwestern's first Offensive Player of the Week since Bryce Kirtz earned the honor on September 25, 2023. And the first Wildcat quarterback to win it since Ryan Hilinski in Week 0 of 2022.
A Career Defined by Production
Stone’s success in Evanston builds on an already decorated college resume that began at SMU. This season alone, he has totalled 2,011 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes. And then he brought a rushing score, helping guide the Wildcats to their second bowl berth in three seasons under head coach David Braun.
Before his Minnesota masterpiece, he threw his first touchdown as a Wildcat in a 245-yard, three-touchdown outing against Western Illinois. He then added his first rushing touchdown as a Wildcat against Michigan.
His two seasons at SMU further highlight his consistency. In 2023, as a redshirt sophomore, he earned All-AAC Third Team honors, threw for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdowns, and led the AAC in passing efficiency.
In 2024, he continued to make plays as a redshirt junior and team captain. He appeared in seven games and threw for 421 yards and five touchdowns while landing on the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, and Manning Award watch lists.
Before college, Stone was already on the national radar. A four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN, he competed in the All-American Bowl and was named the Built Ford Tough Player of the Year.
More from Northwestern On SI
Stay up to date on the Wildcats by bookmarking Northwestern On SI.