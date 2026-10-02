Northwestern Kicks Off a New Era as Ryan Field Opens Tonight Against Penn State

The wait is finally over. Exactly one hundred years ago, Northwestern took the field for its first game at Dyche Stadium. Today, the Wildcats will rewrite history and debut the most expensive stadium in college football as they take on Penn State at the new Ryan Field.

For the past two seasons, the Wildcats have hosted games at their temporary lakeside venue. Now, they will get the chance to play in front of a sold-out crowd tonight at 7 p.m. to mark a new era of Northwestern football.

Aside from the excitement within the Northwestern program, the Wildcats will have a big task tonight, taking on the Nittany Lions who also lost their Big Ten opener last weekend.

In their last matchup, the Wildcats put up a valiant effort on the road against the defending champs, Indiana. Despite outscoring the Hoosiers 23-17 in the second half, the Wildcats fell 29-23.

Michigan State transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles has dazzled in his first few games with Northwestern, under the Chip Kelly led offense.

Against Indiana, Chiles completed 22 of 29 passes for 293 yards. He threw for two touchdowns and tacked on another running in for a score on the ground.

Tight end Luke Dehnicke was the main target for Chiles all night. He recorded seven receptions for 140 receiving yards. He is, however, listed as doubtful in the matchup against Penn State.

Wide receiver Griffin Wilde has also been key for the Wildcats offense this season. Last time out, he had two receiving touchdowns on six receptions for 56 receiving yards.

The new look Northwestern offense has been clicking on all cylinders. Through three games this season, Chiles has notched 800+ yards, 6+ passing touchdowns and 4+ rushing touchdowns without an interception.

The Wildcats will need to continue their impressive offensive play against the Nittany Lions who boast a top-10 defense in college football.

Penn State enters the matchup allowing just 11.5 points and 239.5 yards per game.

Northwestern will need to continue to take care of the ball, as they have done thus far and also handle an explosive Penn State offense, which is currently averaging 36.8 points per game.

The Nittany Lions offense is led by quarterback Rocco Becht who has thrown for 865 yards and nine touchdowns through the team’s first four games.

Northwestern opened Dyche Stadium with a win 100 years ago to the day and the program will look to repeat history tonight against Penn State.

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