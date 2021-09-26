September 26, 2021
Northwestern vs Ohio: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game

Here are the players and plays that stood out most in the Wildcats’ 35-6 win.
Team MVPs of the Game

Northwestern Wildcats

There’s only one possible MVP for the Wildcats in this one: sophomore running back Evan Hull. Hull bounced back in a big way after a disappointing performance against Duke in which he only rushed for 49 yards on 10 carries. In the matchup against the Bobcats, Hull was only able to be stopped by his own body in the first quarter (he was sidelined for a short period of time after feeling the effects of a 90-yard TD run) and served as Northwestern’s primary form of attack throughout the game. He was responsible for the Wildcats’ first two TDs which allowed them to hold a comfortable lead until the fourth quarter when the offense exploded and added to it. Hull finished the game with 216 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Ohio Bobcats

While the Bobcats struggled through the majority of the game and only scored one touchdown, they did have a few players who had productive games. Of those players, redshirt sophomore Kurtis Rourke, was the clear standout for Ohio. While he failed to throw any touchdown passes, he did a great job staying efficient with his completion percentage despite a Northwestern defense that was in prime form Saturday. Rourke went 20/29 on his passes for a 69% completion percentage and a total of 169 passing yards. He also rushed for 26 yards.

Plays of the Game

Ohio Bobcats

The best play of the game for the Bobcats was also the final play of the game. Redshirt fifth-year quarterback Armani Rogers ensured Ohio wouldn’t be shut out by running for 55-yard touchdown in the game's closing seconds.

Northwestern Wildcats

The 90-yard touchdown run by Hull was a major tone setter for the rest of this game. He had just ran in a 17-yard touchdown and the second one, which was significantly more impressive, foreshadowed exactly how dominant the Wildcats would be for the rest of the game.

