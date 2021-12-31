Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Michigan State vs. Pitt

Peach Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Michigan State vs. Pitt
The Michigan State Spartans (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) and Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2, 7-1 ACC) will cap off 2021 with a final go at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The Spartans are a 2.5-point favorite to win the game, with the over/under total set at 56 points. MSU and Pitt kick off at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN.
Score: Michigan State 7 — Pitt 7
First Quarter
7:57 — Pitt QB Nick Patti rushes for a 16-yard touchdown. Kick by Sam Scarton is good. Game tied at 7.
13:11 — MSU WR Jayden Reed catches a 28-yard pass from QB Payton Thorne. Kick by Matt Coghlin is good. Michigan State leads 7-0.
