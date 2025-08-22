Projecting Northwestern's Starting Offensive Line Amid Position Battle
Northwestern brought in some major reinforcements to the offensive line over the offseason, and after ranking 122nd in the FBS in rushing offense a year ago, the 'Cats appear projected to field a much stronger unit in 2025.
Caleb Tiernan is poised to lead the Wildcats' line following a breakout season a year ago. The 6-foot-7, 325-pound left tackle became one of the top protectors in the nation in 2024, as his 88.9 PFF pass-blocking grade was the best among all returning offensive linemen. Now a captain, Tiernan headlines a group of linemen looking to reinvigorate Northwestern's long-held mindset of playing "complementary football."
The Wildcats' offensive line is largely uncertain aside from Tiernan, but the newly utilized winter transfer portal window has given Northwestern a much stronger position battle than in years past. In 2024, just seven offensive linemen were healthy enough to train with the team in the winter and spring camps. That number ballooned to 18 this offseason, thanks to an earlier transfer enrollment period and higher retention of rostered players.
Northwestern is still finalizing its starting offensive line against Tulane on August 30, but David Braun noted on Wednesday that it's a good problem to have. The Wildcats' head coach revealed that four of the five position battles are either cemented or have a favorite emerging from the pack with the team's season opener just over a week away.
Northwestern's Definitive OL Starters
Tiernan's progression over the past four seasons is one of Northwestern's biggest success stories in recent memory. As a redshirt freshman during the Wildcats' 1-11 campaign in 2022, Tiernan struggled in 11 games, including five starts at right tackle. He then switched to left tackle after Peter Skoronski went to the NFL, starting all 13 games in 2023. The 2024 season was when Tiernan truly broke out, raising his pass-blocking grade by 15.7 and run-blocking grade by 16.6 data points, according to Pro Football Focus' 0-to-100 grading scale.
Along with Tiernan, Braun named fifth-year senior Jackson Carsello as the Wildcats' starting center for Week 1. After Jack Bailey went down with a season-ending injury in 2024, Carsello started the final eight games for Northwestern. Braun said Tiernan and Carsello will be "absolute staples" of the 'Cats' offensive line this fall.
Northwestern's Likely Starting Guards
As a true freshman last season, Ezomo Oratokhai caught the attention of Northwestern's coaching staff and earned a spot in the team's blocking rotation near the end of the year. With the unit very banged up down the stretch, Oratokhai was inserted into Northwestern's left guard role and showed promise as a potential long-term option for offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle.
Oratokhai continued to shine through the offseason, beating out experienced veterans and transfers. It now appears very likely that the former three-star recruit will be starting between Tiernan and Carsello as Northwestern's left guard against Tulane.
On the opposite side, South Dakota State transfer Evan Beerntsen is slated to win the starting right guard job. The seventh-year senior started 38 games over the last three seasons as the Jackrabbits won the FCS National Championship in 2022 and 2023. Beerntsen was named a Second-Team FCS All-American by the Associated Press last season at SDSU.
Who starts at right tackle?
The lone position on Northwestern's offensive line that is still up for grabs is right tackle, according to Braun. There are currently three players vying for the job with just over a week left before the season opener.
"I think where the question mark still exists is at right tackle in terms of how we maximize that starting five with some guys that are position-flexible," Braun said on Wednesday. "Martes Lewis has played both guard and tackle in the Big Ten. Deuce McGuire is very position-flexible. Xavior Gray has been someone that's been a great addition to the roster. We're really just figuring out what the right combination is in solidifying who's going to be coming out the first series with the offense at right tackle."
Gray comes to Northwestern after six seasons at Liberty and Akron, while Lewis spent five seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The pair of transfers bring 87 combined games of experience to the Wildcats' offensive line as Northwestern looks to find its missing piece at right tackle.
McGuire, a product of nearby Marist High School in Chicago, has just 11 appearances to his name. But while Gray and Lewis have more experience, McGuire played 10 games for Northwestern a season ago. His familiarity with the unit and team chemistry could give him the leg up in the Wildcats' position battle.
Projecting Northwestern's Offensive Line Depth
Gray was named to the All-Conference USA First Team in 2024, and although Lewis has Big Ten experience, the former Gophers lineman started just two games a year ago. Because of this, Gray gets the benefit of the doubt while projecting a starting offensive line.
If an injury does happen somewhere on the offensive line, Lewis has played at both guard and tackle before and could easily slot into the starting unit. McGuire slides to right guard, while Bailey and Nick Herzog back up the respective positions they played at in limited action in 2024. Texas Tech transfer Matt Keeler remains at left tackle, where he played with the Red Raiders.
LT
LG
C
RG
RT
Starters
Caleb Tiernan (R-Sr.)
Ezomo Oratokhai (R-Fr.)
Jackson Carsello (R-Sr.)
Evan Beerntsen (Gr.)
Xavior Gray (Gr.)
Backups
Matt Keeler (Gr.)
Nick Herzog (R-Jr.)
Jack Bailey (Gr.)
Deuce McGuire (R-Jr.)
Martes Lewis (Gr.)
Also on Northwestern's roster: Gr. Liam Reardon (Long Snapper), R-So. Anthony Birsa, R-Fr. Talan Chandler, R-Fr. Jace Borcherding, R-Fr. Dennis Rahouski, R-Fr. Idrys Cotton, R-Fr. Jack Florentine (Long Snapper), Fr. Hayden Wright, Fr. Michael O'Connell, Fr. Trey Boyd