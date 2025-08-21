Northwestern Names Five Captains for 2025 College Football Season
Cam Porter made history on Thursday afternoon, becoming just the second Northwestern Wildcat ever to be named a three-time football captain.
Due to a COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and a torn ACL that forced him to miss the entirety of 2021, the graduate student running back is entering his sixth year of college football this fall. After being named a captain for the first time in 2023, Porter was honored with Northwestern's prestigious No. 1 jersey a season ago. Linebacker Paddy Fisher (2018-2020) was previously the only Wildcat to serve as Northwestern's captain for three years.
Porter is one of five players that Northwestern named as a captain for the upcoming season. Defensive lineman Carmine Bastone, who the Wildcats voted to wear the No. 1 jersey in 2025, joins Porter as a returning captain this fall, while a pair of fifth-year seniors earned the nod for the first time in their careers. Offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan and linebacker Mac Uihlein have developed into vocal leaders on their respective sides of the ball and quarterback Preston Stone rounds out the group after transferring from SMU.
Throughout the offseason, head coach David Braun has spoken glowingly about the players who would eventually become his 2025 captains. On Wednesday, Braun appeared to get emotional when talking about the journey from walk-on to starter that Bastone has gone through, saying his experience was emblematic of the best parts of the sport.
"It's what makes college football so special," Braun said. "In the new landscape of college football, those are elements that we can't lose. Carmine just embodies everything that this program is about, everything that college football should be about... We need to continue to find guys like Carmine Bastone."
The new faces in Northwestern's leadership circles have made the difference this offseason as the Wildcats look to bounce back from 2024's 4-8 campaign. Normally softer-spoken personalities, like Tiernan, have had to come out of their shells to hold the team accountable and demand excellence.
"Caleb Tiernan is not naturally someone that's going to be the most vocal person in the room, but seeing his leadership really step up over the summer has been crucial to our offense," Braun said.
Uihlein has led the linebacker room after the graduation of Xander Mueller, who was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.