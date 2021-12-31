TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Rutgers vs. Wake Forest
Rutgers (5-7, 2-7 Big Ten) will face Wake Forest (10-3, 7-1 ACC) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Below are the biggest moments from Jacksonville on Friday.
HALFTIME: Rutgers 10 — Wake Forest 20
Second Quarter
0:00 — Sciba kicks a second, 29-yard field goal. Wake Forest leads 20-10.
8:21 — Sciba kicks a 37-yard field goal. Wake Forest leads 17-10.
12:02 — Ambrosio sinks a 28-yard field goal. Wake Forest leads 14-10.
First Quarter
2:16 — WR A.T. Perry receives a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hartman. Kick by Sciba is good. Wake Forest leads 14-7.
5:11 — Rutgers RB Aaron Young rushes 12 yards and the Scarlet Knights' first touchdown of the game. Kick by Valentino Ambrosio is good. Game tied at 7.
11:34 — Wake Forest TE Brandon Chapman catches a 4-yard touchdown pass from QB Sam Hartman for the first his second career TD and the score of the day. Kick by Nick Sciba is good. Wake Forest leads 7-0.
