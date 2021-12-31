Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Rutgers vs. Wake Forest

    These are the biggest moments from the Scarlet Knights and Demon Deacons in Jacksonville.
    Author:

    Rutgers (5-7, 2-7 Big Ten) will face Wake Forest (10-3, 7-1 ACC) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Below are the biggest moments from Jacksonville on Friday.

    HALFTIME: Rutgers 10 — Wake Forest 20

    Second Quarter

    0:00 — Sciba kicks a second, 29-yard field goal. Wake Forest leads 20-10.

    8:21 — Sciba kicks a 37-yard field goal. Wake Forest leads 17-10.

    12:02 — Ambrosio sinks a 28-yard field goal. Wake Forest leads 14-10.

    First Quarter

    2:16 — WR A.T. Perry receives a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hartman. Kick by Sciba is good. Wake Forest leads 14-7.

    No image description

    2
    Play
    Football

    TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Rutgers vs. Wake Forest

    These are the biggest moments from the Scarlet Knights and Demon Deacons in Jacksonville.

    27 seconds ago
    4
    Play
    Football

    Orange Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

    The Wolverines and Bulldogs are fighting for a spot in the National Championship game. Here's everything you need to stay up-to-speed for the College Football Playoff semifinal.

    20 minutes ago
    Untitled design (36)
    Play
    Football

    Cotton Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

    The College Football Playoff kicks off with the Crimson Tide and Bearcats battling for a spot in the National Championship.

    1 hour ago

    5:11 — Rutgers RB Aaron Young rushes 12 yards and the Scarlet Knights' first touchdown of the game. Kick by Valentino Ambrosio is good. Game tied at 7.

    11:34 — Wake Forest TE Brandon Chapman catches a 4-yard touchdown pass from QB Sam Hartman for the first his second career TD and the score of the day. Kick by Nick Sciba is good. Wake Forest leads 7-0.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

    2
    Football

    TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Rutgers vs. Wake Forest

    28 seconds ago
    4
    Football

    Orange Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

    20 minutes ago
    Untitled design (36)
    Football

    Cotton Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

    1 hour ago
    Untitled design (37)
    Football

    Gator Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Rutgers vs. Wake Forest

    2 hours ago
    5
    Football

    Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Michigan State vs. Pitt

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16438474
    Football

    Breaking: All-American Safety Brandon Joseph Enters Transfer Portal

    18 hours ago
    Untitled design (35)
    Football

    Las Vegas Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

    19 hours ago
    4
    Football

    Music City Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Purdue vs. Tennessee

    17 hours ago
    3
    Football

    Peach Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Michigan State vs. Pitt

    23 hours ago