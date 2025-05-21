Two Former Northwestern Transfers Receive Recognition in ESPN Rankings
Last week, ESPN reporter Max Olson released the site's final top-100 transfer portal rankings. Two players exiting Northwestern after last season, offensive lineman Josh Thompson and corner Theran Johnson, made the cut.
Thompson, ranked No. 52 on the list, is a former three-star recruit who started in 2023 and 2024 for the 'Cats. He was initially a tackle but moved inside last season and found success. After a solid season, Thompson is headed to the SEC and joining LSU with one season of eligibility remaining.
According to the article, the 301 lbs, 6-foot-5 blocker had a pressure rate last season of 0.8% which was fourth best among Big Ten starting guards. Thompson is a developmental success story for the Wildcats, and while his departure isn't ideal, the program has to be happy with what it helped mold.
Johnson was a staple in Northwestern's secondary for the past two seasons and held the No. 88 spot on Olson's list. He finished last season with 53 tackles and two interceptions, good enough to earn second-team All-Big Ten honors.
Unlike Thompson, though, Johnson is staying in the conference and going to Oregon for his final season of eligibility. That's bad news for Northwestern as the 'Cats will take on their former corner on Sept. 13 in Evanston.
It's never good to lose talented players, and this article is further proof that that did indeed happen to Northwestern. But Thompson and Johnson's appearance in the article is also evidence of the program's ability to develop talent. Neither were four-or-five-star recruits, but both players are now headed to big-time programs and set to be contributors.