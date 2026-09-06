Wildcats Show Strong Defense and Offense Against Jackrabbits

The Northwestern Wildcats football team got off to a strong start under the Chip Kelly era. The defense was sensational. The offense was hungry. The Wildcats beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 34-18.

Quarterback Aidan Chiles made a solid debut with the Wildcats. Chiles went 14-for-24 for 273 yards. Chiles tortured the Jackrabbits with his arms and legs. Chiles scored touchdowns in every way possible.

In the first drive, wide receiver Griffin Wilde, a former Jackrabbit, made an explosive play down the field. Wilde was wide open, and the crowd went into a frenzy. It was a great way to start the offense. Tight end Alex Honig would follow up on the next play by catching a touchdown to put the Wildcats on the board.

Wilde finished the game catching three touchdowns for 104 yards. The Wildcats offense finished with a total of 497 yards. Running back Joseph Himon II put the ice on the game when he ran for an 80-yard touchdown. The Wildcats broke the game in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Hack Rabbits 17-6.

In this game, we saw the Kelly effect on defense. What we saw from the Wildcats' defense is what we hope to see on game day on Saturday. The Wildcats' zone defense did not let the Jackrabbits take advantage. Wildcats' defense forced four field goals in the red zone and allowed just one touchdown. Damon Walters made an interception in the first quarter.

A very scary situation happened in this game. Wildcats starting center Jackson Carsello git sent to the hospital after sustaining a neck injury in the third quarter. He's a 6'4 ", 300-pound center who worked so hard to get healthy for the season. For him to have an injury to start the season, with the possibility that his season could be over, is the ultimate gut punch for him and the team.

Corsello gave a thumbs-up while he was carried off the field on a stretcher. According to coach David Brown, Corsello is in good spirits. We will hear more about his health status later. The team will wait for more reports from the doctors as they run tests and consider other options for Corsello. It's never a good feeling to see a player, teammate, and son of parents go through a situation like that. No one likes to see a loved one get carried on a stretcher.

The Wildcats' next matchup will be against Colorado on Saturday, September 10 at 6:30 pm CT. The Buffaloes came off a thrilling win against Georgia Tech. Both programs don't have much history. Buffaloes and Wildcats have played each other only twice. The series is even 1-1.

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