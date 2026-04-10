New Wildcats’ Linebacker Brings Championship Attitude to the Program

Bringing a winning attitude and experience is what the new Northwestern Wildcats linebacker, Kobie McKenzie, will bring to the table.

McKenzie will enter his final season of collegiate play wearing black and purple. McKenzie transferred from Oklahoma to Northwestern. He will bring his tenacity and wisdom to the Big 10 program.

He's a four-star caliber player who recorded 84 tackles and 2.5 sacks during his tenure with the Sooners. McKenzie is one of the reasons why the Sooners went 10-3 in the 2025 season. Injuries and losing critical games cost them a chance to go far. Now, McKenzie wants to bring a different attitude to Northwestern.

The Wildcats were in a completely different position than the Sooners last season. The Wildcats finished the season 7-6 and went 4-5 in Big Ten games. Kobie's presence on the field and even off the field, using his voice and leadership, can make a difference. It's time for Northwestern to earn 10 or more wins and have success in bowl games. Historically, they have gone 8-10 in bowl games and have won eight conference titles.

Northwestern has made several bold moves this offseason. They improved by upgrading their coaching staff and adding more pieces to their roster.

The 22-year-old has tremendous size and strength. His experience will not only help his senior season but also the possibility of what he can accomplish in life after college. NFL teams will be looking at his tape. There are many teams in the NFL, and they would like to have a player like him on their roster.

In the meantime, McKenzie is focused on staying healthy and making his senior year memorable. One of the things McKenzie has noticed and is looking forward to is working with Chip Kelly. Northwestern surprised everyone by hiring Kelly as the new offensive coordinator. Kelly has been in football for a long time, first in the NFL and now in College Football. The battles in practice will be exciting because playing with successful people will push you to be great.

The more McKenzie surrounds himself with experienced and successful coaches, the more it will benefit him in the long run. Discipline and excellence will be expected of him upon his arrival this fall.

Northwestern is not a program that wins many championships, but it has a group of players and coaches coming into the new season with a championship mindset. Only this team and McKenzie know what they have to do to get the job done, and they know that many naysayers will write them off, but they don't care. They're determined to prove people wrong this season.