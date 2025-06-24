Northwestern Wildcats Receive Extreme Predictions for 2025 Season
It is an important season for the Northwestern Wildcats that might feature some answers for the future.
The expectations for the team are not high coming off a 4-8 season in 2024. The Wildcats finished four games behind pace from the year before when David Braun took over as head coach.
After a 2-7 slate in the Big Ten, many questions surround Braun and the Wildcats. Some major questions include what is the ultimate high for the Wildcats and what is the floor?
CBS Sports recently shared predictions for each Big Ten team's best and worst-case scenario for 2025. For Northwestern, it is a pretty wide gap with the ceiling at 7-5.
""All the graduate transfers the Wildcats added this offseason prove invaluable. While the team doesn't compete for a Big Ten title,Preston Stone brings a level of competency to the offense that causes opposing fans to stop chalking this team up as an automatic "W" on the schedule. The biggest improvement is seen on defense, as an older, smarter unit helps keep the team in more games."- Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
While the ceiling is returning to a bowl game, the floor is far worse than last season. If all goes wrong, the Wildcats might be looking at a two-win season. The wins come against Western Illinois and Louisiana-Monroe.
"We not only see more of the same from last season, but things get worse," Fornelli wrote. "Preston Stone suffers an injury, and the new-look offensive line refuses to gel. Defensively, the transfers solve nothing, and this team is overmatched athletically most weeks."
The kickoff to the 2025 season is just two months away and Northwestern will be looking to finish closer to the ceiling than the ultimate floor.