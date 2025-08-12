Northwestern Wildcats Receive Interesting Ranking on Ultimate College Football List
The Northwestern Wildcats have relatively low expectations heading into the season.
Northwestern is coming off a four-win season where it struggled on both sides of the ball. After making some key offseason additions, the Wildcats are hoping to have better luck in 2025 but have still been near the bottom of many preseason lists.
That is not the case as RJ Young of Fox Sports put together his "Ultimate 136" list ahead of the start of the season.
Now, this list is completely based on Young's opinion on the program when bringing into account strenght of schedule, the transfer portal, returning starters, stars, and recruiting classes -- among other factors as well.
Northwestern came in at No. 55 on the list. While the Wildcats have been placed near the bottom of the Big Ten in many preseason predictions, they are above five other Big Ten teams on this list (Rutgers, Purdue, Michigan State, Minnesota, Maryland).
"Former South Dakota State offensive coordinator Zach Lujan will partner with former SMU QB Preston Stone and look to improve an offense that was among the worst in the Big Ten last year. Stone will be throwing the ball to former South Dakota State WR Griffin Wilde this year, but can they produce points for a team that opens the season with two of their first three games coming against Tulane and Oregon?"- RJ Young, Fox Sports
What is the Ceiling for the 2025 Northwestern Wildcats?
The Wildcats attempted to make changes that will help for the upcoming season.
Northwestern made its biggest addition in the transfer portal by bringing in SMU's Preston Stone. He is an experience quarterback that is expected to raise the level of the offense right away.
The Wildcats will face a gauntlet in the Big Ten. While the conference schedule does not do the team many favors, Northwestern will be tested right away in Week 1.
Northwestern will go on the road to take on Tulane and its new quarterback Jake Retzlaff, creating an exciting matchup with Stone. Northwestern will enter this contest as the underdog on the road. It will be a good measuring stick to see how the Wildcats will perform all season long.
If the Wildcats want to qualify for bowl season, they will have to defeat Tulane and find three wins in the Big Ten to reach the six-win mark -- assuming they win the other non-conference matchups.