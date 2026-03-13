Northwestern Duo Earns Top-Eight Finishes at Big Ten Wrestling Championships

For the Northwestern Wildcats, the path to the national stage demanded the ability to survive one of the toughest wrestling tournaments in the country. The Big Ten Wrestling Championships are hosted by Penn State. And it once again proved to be a brutal test filled with nationally ranked opponents and unforgiving brackets.

Northwestern Wildcats Wrestlers Reach Podium

While the team standings reflected just how difficult the competition was, Northwestern still found two major reasons to celebrate. Graduate student Sean Spidle at 133 pounds and true freshman Billy Dekraker at 141 pounds each battled their way to top-eight finishes, officially securing spots at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

The No. 2⃣1⃣ seed at 133 lbs 🤼‍♂️



Sean Spidle will open his NCAA Championships against No. 12 Evan Mougalian (Penn).#NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/exdOvHfgPs — Northwestern Wrestling (@NUWrestle) March 12, 2026

Their strong performances ensured the Wildcats will have representation. It was when the national tournament took place from March 19 to 21 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Sean Spidle led the charge for Northwestern, delivering the team’s highest finish of the tournament with a seventh-place performance in the 133-pound weight class.

Spidle’s weekend began with a setback in the opening round when he dropped a match to Purdue’s No. 10 seed, Blake Boarman. That result forced the Northwestern veteran into the demanding consolation bracket.

In a match that showcased discipline, Spidle held firm and secured a narrow 1–0 decision victory. That single point proved to be enough to earn both a podium finish and an automatic NCAA bid. After the breakthrough win, Spidle faced another tough challenge against Wisconsin’s No. 4 seed, Zan Fugitt. Fugitt earned a 14–2 victory in that bout, sending Spidle into the seventh-place match.

Billy Dekraker Makes Big Statement in First Big Ten Championships

While Spidle brought veteran experience to the mat, true freshman Billy Dekraker delivered one of the most exciting performances of the weekend for Northwestern.

The No. 3⃣1⃣ seed at 141 lbs 🤼‍♂️



Billy Dekraker will take on No. 2 Sergio Vega (Oklahoma State) in the first round of the NCAA Championships.#NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/IweUfLGyyg — Northwestern Wrestling (@NUWrestle) March 12, 2026

Competing in his first Big Ten Championships, Dekraker fought his way to an eighth-place finish at 141 pounds. His achievement made him the first Northwestern true freshman to reach the Big Ten podium since David Ferrante accomplished the feat in 2021.

Dekraker opened the tournament dominantly during the round of 16. Facing Indiana’s No. 9 seed Henry Porter, the freshman put together a clinical performance and secured a 15–0 technical fall to advance to the quarterfinals.

Dekraker quickly regrouped and delivered one of the key wins of his tournament against Purdue’s No. 7 seed Greyson Clark. Early in the match, Dekraker locked onto Clark’s ankles from the waterfall position to score a takedown that set the tone.

In his next match, he faced Maryland’s No. 11 seed Dario Lemus, who had already pinned Michigan’s No. 5 seed Dylan Ragusin earlier in the tournament. Thirty-eight seconds into the second period, Dekraker’s chin collided with the top of Lemus’ head during a scramble.

Despite trailing 7–2 entering the third period, Dekraker showed resilience. He battled back with a reversal and a late takedown, pulling within two points with just 18 seconds remaining. Lemus ultimately held on for a 9–7 victory.

Dekraker finished his tournament with an 8–1 loss to Penn State’s No. 6 seed Braeden Davis in the seventh-place bout. Even with that result, his eighth-place finish earned him an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships as the No. 31 seed.

Northwestern Faces Tough Big Ten Competition but Finds Bright Spots

While Spidle and Dekraker delivered podium finishes, the team standings illustrated just how demanding the Big Ten wrestling landscape remains. Northwestern finished second-to-last in the conference standings. That marks the third consecutive year the Wildcats have ended the championships among the bottom three teams.

The Wildcats also completed the dual season with a 3–9 overall record and a 1–7 mark in Big Ten competition. This stretch represents the program’s longest run in the bottom three of the conference standings since the 2001–2005 period.

Since the introduction of the team scoring system in 1934, it marks only the fifth time Northwestern has experienced such a prolonged stretch near the bottom of the conference standings.

Redshirt freshman Eddie Enright delivered one of the most memorable efforts of the weekend in the 174-pound bracket. After losses to the No. 7 and No. 9 seeds earlier in the tournament, he battled his way to within one match of the final automatic qualifying spot before falling to Indiana’s No. 6 seed Derek Gilcher.

Other Wildcats also fought deep into the bracket but fell short of reaching the NCAA Championships. At 125 pounds, redshirt sophomore Dedrick Navarro earned a dominant 10–0 major decision in the ninth-place bracket before facing Illinois’ No. 3 seed Spencer Moore. Despite regular-season wins over at-large selections Brady Roark, Sulayman Bah, and Nicolar Rivera, Navarro was not chosen for the national tournament.

