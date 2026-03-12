Washington vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds for Big Ten Tournament 3rd Round

The Wisconsin Badgers have been one of the more interesting teams in the Big Ten, as they’ve knocked off elite teams like Michigan, Purdue and Illinois on their way to a 14-6 conference record.

Now, Wisconsin plays its first game in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday afternoon against the Washington Huskies.

Washington is coming off a four-point win against the USC Trojans on Wednesday, though it failed to cover the spread in that matchup. The Huskies lost their lone meeting with the Badgers by 17 points, and they’re set as sizable underdogs in this matchup.

Can Wisconsin improve on an impressive 13-9 against the spread record as a favorite this season?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this third-round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament.

Washington vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Washington +7.5 (-115)

Wisconsin -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Washington: +260

Wisconsin: -325

Total

156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Washington vs. Wisconsin How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Washington record: 16-16

Wisconsin record: 22-9

Washington vs. Wisconsin Key Player to Watch

Nick Boyd, Guard, Wisconsin

One of the best scorers in the country, Wisconsin’s Nick Boyd is averaging 20.1 points per game (32nd) while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. He’s also chipping in 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per night.

Boyd had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his lone matchup with Washington, and he put up three games with over 20 points over his last five regular-season matchups.

The senior guard is the key for the Badgers if they want to make a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament to improve their standing with the selection committee ahead of Sunday.

Washington vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick

Wisconsin’s three-game winning streak started with a 17-point win over Washington, where it scored 90 points.

The Badgers have one of the best offenses in the country, ranking 51st in effective field goal percentage, fourth in turnover rate and 49th in 3-point percentage.

The difference in this game may come from beyond the arc, as the Badgers not only shoot the 3 at a high level, but they’re sixth in the country in 3-point rate. The Huskies, on the other hand, are 304th in 3-point percentage and 282nd in 3-point rate.

That’s not going to cut it, especially since Washington doesn’t force a ton of extra possessions with its defense, ranking 318th in opponent turnover rate.

Wisconsin has some great wins (over Purdue, Illinois and Michigan) in Big Ten action to go with some frustrating losses. However, the Badgers are a far better team than the Huskies, sitting at 24th in KenPom’s latest rankings while Washington clocks in at No. 54.

I’ll lay the points with this potent Wisconsin offense on Thursday.

Pick: Wisconsin -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

