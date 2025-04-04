Northwestern Lacrosse Dominates Johns Hopkins in Double-Digit Rout
The Wildcats allowed the first goal of the game last night against No. 5 Johns Hopkins but proceeded to rattle off six straight to take a commanding 6-1 lead. It was all Northwestern from there, as it secured a dominant 18-5 victory in Baltimore.
Two games after suffering its second loss of the season at the hands of North Carolina, Northwestern appears to be fully back on track. The 'Cats have now won two straight games against ranked opponents by nine or more goals since the loss.
Madison Taylor, as per usual, was a force to be reckoned with in this one, racking up four goals, four assists and 12 shots. She was 0-of-3 from the free position, and her four turnovers led the team, but goals are goals.
Her teammates added to the scoring effort in what was a balanced attack. In addition to Taylor's four, Taylor Lapointe and Lucy Munro each had three. Niki Miles and Emerson Bohlig also both had a pair.
Northwestern's goalkeeping was stout, as starter Delaney Sweitzer played just north of 50 minutes and allowed only five goals. Meanwhile, the 'Cats pelted 26 shots on net and gave Hopkins' goalie Morgan Giardina fits. She made eight stops but allowed a whopping 18 shots past her and into the net.
In the circle, NU was also the far better squad, controlling 19 draws to JHU's seven. Sam Smith's 12 were the driving factor in the discrepency.
Northwestern will be back in action on Sunday at noon CT in New Jersey to take on a Rutgers team that sits at 8-5 overall and 2-2 in conference.