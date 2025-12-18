Holiday Gifts for the Top Women’s College Basketball Teams
The calendar is about to flip to 2026, which means conference play is just around the corner. But before we get to January, let’s take a look at how some of the top teams have done so far this women’s basketball season.
We’re feeling the holiday spirit here at Sports Illustrated, so our writers and editors are handing out some gifts.
What gift would you give a top 10 team?
Emma Baccellieri: For LSU, a good challenge. Yes, this early schedule is typical for Kim Mulkey, who has traditionally stayed away from lining up any tough nonconference opponents for the Tigers. But it means in this case that LSU will not have faced a ranked team before SEC play starts in January. This roster is scoring more than any team in Division I, still putting up more than 100 PPG, with a whopping seven players averaging in double figures. Which feels very difficult to contextualize against this level of competition. Just how good is this version of LSU? A challenging opponent may not be the most fun present, exactly, but it would certainly be a useful one.
Clare Brennan: For Michigan, some poise at the free throw line. Kim Barnes Arico’s team throttled Akron 85–59 on Saturday, despite shooting just 17-for-30 from the free throw line. The Wolverines’ free throw percentage (68.9%) falls in the bottom quarter of the Big Ten and below the five teams above them on the latest AP poll. Against more formidable opponents this could be a difference-maker, and something Michigan will look to clean up as it gets into the thick of conference play.
Dan Falkenheim: For Texas, an SEC Road Trip Survival Kit since the Longhorns have away games against No. 5 LSU (Jan. 11) and No. 3 South Carolina (Jan. 15) in the next 30 days. We discussed whether it is finally Texas’s year a few weeks ago, and those two matchups will go a long way in sussing out whether Madison Booker, Rori Harmon & Co. should be considered the odds-on favorite to face UConn in the championship game. If the Longhorns come out from that two-game trip unscathed, there won’t be any doubts left.
Which team outside of the top 10 are you keeping an eye on?
Baccellieri: Ole Miss. I’m curious to see more from the Rebels in a few weeks after the start of SEC play: They’ve had a fairly light nonconference schedule. But even without much film against tough competition, there’s been a lot to like here, particularly from this defense. (Their 72.6 defensive rating is 10th in D-I.) Ole Miss has benefited from career performances from both Christeen Iwuala and transfer Cotie McMahon. In her first season as a starter, Iwuala has leveled up across the board, shooting more efficiently and establishing herself as a dangerously effective rebounder. McMahon, of course, was always expected to provide a huge boost for this offense after coming over from Ohio State in the portal—but she’s been even better than anticipated, scoring 18.4 PPG, a career high for the senior.
Brennan: Louisville. The Cardinals are already battle-tested, having faced UConn, Kentucky and South Carolina before getting their first win against a ranked opponent this season with an OT victory over No. 18 UNC on Sunday. Imari Berry was critical for Louisville off the bench, with 13 points and seven rebounds in the 76–66 win. The Cardinals will need to keep getting quality minutes from their reserves if they want to make a splash in the second half of the season, but their starters are nothing to sniff at. They are led by sophomore guard Tajianna Roberts, who is averaging 13.1 points and 2.7 assists per game, and 6' 2" senior Laura Ziegler, who leads the team in rebounds, averaging 7.4 per game. Yes, Louisville has three losses to ranked opponents, but it’s important to note that it came within two points of an impressive South Carolina team. If the Cardinals can learn from their early-season losses and make some adjustments, they have the roster to make noise come March.
Falkenheim: Texas Tech. The Red Raiders might be one of the most experienced teams in the country, with only one underclassman on the roster and seven upperclassmen who have played at least 95 games at the D-I level. Their maturity shows up on the defensive end: Texas Tech ranks second in effective field goal percentage allowed (35.5%) and fifth in defensive rating (72.0). The Red Raiders are also one of 13 teams in D-I whose bench scores at least 30 points per game. They have an important conference game against Baylor, who may be without Taliah Scott (more on her coming up), on Sunday. Texas Tech’s performance should show whether the 12–0 start is schedule-driven or early proof of a team that’s ready to make noise in the Big 12
Riser and Faller: Louisville and Baylor
Louisville: The Cardinals hit a free throw to tie the game with 0.4 seconds remaining and force overtime against the Tar Heels … and then proceeded to outscore then–No. 12 North Carolina 10-0 in the extra period to pull off the upset. As Clare noted above, Louisville is battle-tested, and it’s been a steady build to this point: Jeff Walz’s squad lost by 13 to UConn, 10 to Kentucky and two to South Carolina before winning Sunday, and things are coming together with Roberts and Ziegler leading the way. Up next: A neutral-site affair against No. 17 Tennessee, and conference play in a wide-open ACC. –Falkenheim
Baylor: The Bears No. 15 ranking—and season-opening win vs. Duke—might oversell how good this team actually is. Sunday’s blowout loss to Texas was dreadful: Baylor had 30 (!) turnovers and too many possessions where it failed to generate anything on offense. That included a five-minute scoreless stretch with Scott on the floor. The Bears had to play the second half without the guard after she suffered a right foot injury. If Scott has to miss any time, her absence would be a bigger loss than any individual defeat. Baylor’s schedule is about to get tough, too. The Bears have games against Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and No. 10 Iowa State between now and Jan. 4, and their top 25 status could soon be in jeopardy. –Falkenheim
Moment of the week:
Mulkey may not be interested in a tough nonconference schedule, but she isn’t afraid to give into the pressure of her players when it comes to celebrating a certain score….