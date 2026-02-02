Six Wildcats Earn Wins as Northwestern Wrestling Battles Through Tough Road Weekend

Northwestern wrestling faced a grueling Big Ten road stretch this past weekend, traveling through Michigan to face two tough opponents. The Wildcats dropped a 38-4 decision to No. 10 Michigan on Friday. And a heartbreaking 22-20 loss at Michigan State on Sunday. The weekend was far from bleak!

Northwestern Wrestling's Individual Stars Shine in Big Ten Duals

Six individual victories highlighted the team’s resilience and underscored the growing potential within the program. The Wildcats (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) now turn their attention to an even steeper challenge, traveling to Lincoln to face No. 6 Nebraska next Sunday.

FINAL | Michigan State 22, Northwestern 20



Back in action next Sunday, February 8 at Nebraska. — Northwestern Wrestling (@NUWrestle) February 1, 2026

Even in tough losses, Northwestern’s wrestlers made their mark. Graduate student Sean Spidle stole the spotlight against the Wolverines at 133 pounds. He dominated Gauge Botero with an 8-0 major decision.

This shutout victory was Spidle’s second Big Ten dual win and second match this season earning bonus points. Spidle did not compete in Sunday’s dual against Michigan State. That left the spotlight for other Wildcats to step up.

Dedrick Navarro, ranked No. 23, delivered one of the most thrilling matches of the weekend at 125 pounds. Facing Michigan State’s Nick Corday, Navarro found himself under pressure with riding time stacking against him.

In the closing seconds of the second period, Navarro executed a spectacular reversal. He took control and held on for a 2-1 victory that showcased his grit and poise under pressure.

Freshman Billy Dekraker also made headlines at 141 pounds. Ranked No. 31, Dekraker built a commanding 12-1 lead before securing his first fall of the season. It's a technical bonus that added a huge six-point boost to Northwestern’s score.

Now Let's Talk About the Dramatic Finishes and Tactical Battles

The Michigan State dual was a nail-biter, highlighting Northwestern’s resilience late in matches. At 165 pounds, redshirt sophomore Jacob Bostelman secured his first career Big Ten dual win thrillingly. Trailing 1-0 in the final seconds, Bostelman executed a precise two-legged takedown to clinch a 3-1 victory.

Northwestern closed the meet with three consecutive victories, including major decisions from upperweights. Eddie Enright at 174 pounds cruised to a 19-6 major decision, improving to 4-2 in Big Ten duals with three wins via bonus points. J.D. Perez finished strong with an 8-0 major decision at 184 pounds, marking five of his six wins this season with bonus points.

The difference in the Michigan State dual came down to bonus points. While both teams won five matches apiece, the Spartans earned two pins from Josh Terrill and Clayton Jones.

Northwestern fought hard elsewhere. That includes freshman 197-pounder Alex Smith, who fended off a pin for the sixth straight dual and executed a late reversal against No. 23 Kael Wisler to secure a regular decision. Despite these efforts, the Wildcats fell just short, highlighting the importance of bonus-point victories in Big Ten competition.

Next up, Northwestern travels to face No. 6 Nebraska on Sunday, February 8. Action begins at 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on B1G+. To pull off an upset, the Wildcats will need to continue pursuing bonus points aggressively.

More from Northwestern On SI