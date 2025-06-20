Northwestern Football Offers Enormous Offensive Lineman From Overseas
A week ago, Northwestern offered a 2027 offensive tackle named Niko Kampas out of the NFL Academy in London. Yesteday, the Wildcats continued to recruit abroad, this time extending an offer to 2026 offensive lineman Bruno Werner from Germany. He is also part of the Academy.
Werner is currently unranked on 247Sports, and he announced his offer yesterday on X after speaking with head coach David Braun.
While he lacks a star ranking right now, one could still come in the future. Werner has an incredibly projectable frame and is a massive young player. He's listed at a whopping 6-foot-9 with a weight of 275 lbs. Given that height, he should probably put on a little more weight before his college career begins, but he's certainly on the right track.
According to 247Sports, Werner has also received offers from Rutgers, Syracuse and Boston College. Those are all power-conference programs, but none of them outclass Northwestern to the point where Werner would be unattainable.
Northwestern's 2026 class currently sits at 14 members, three of which are offensive linemen. The 'Cats likely want to continue building in the trenches, and getting a player like Werner could be important in the future.
If Northwestern is going to find success in a consistently difficult Big Ten conference, it's going to have to prove it can develop talent. Any time you get a player with the natural size Werner has into the building, that represents an opportunity for the coaching staff.
The 'Cats will hope Werner decides to come to Evanston as they continue to explore all options in the recruiting process.