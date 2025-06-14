Northwestern Wildcats Offer 2027 Tackle From NFL Academy in London
Northwestern head coach David Braun is looking at an interesting source of talent as he starts to work on his 2027 recruiting class: London's NFL Academy. Today, the Wildcats offered unranked tackle prospect Niko Kampas from the Academy, according to his own X account.
Kampas is a massive individual, standing at 6-foot-7 with a weight of 270 lbs. He could benefit from putting on a few more pounds before playing at the Division I level, but that's a good start. He certainly has a projectable frame, and his height makes him an even more intimidating presence.
It's early in the 2027 cycle, but Kampas does not currently have a ranking on 247Sports. That can always change, and he does already have offers from other programs. Boston College, UConn and UMass have all made offers so far in addition to Northwestern.
The Wildcats are still finalizing their 2026 class and still waiting on decisions from recent mass visit weekends. That class currently sits at 13 members and is ranked No. 41 in the nation, a respectable number for Northwestern.
David Braun wants to lead a program that can develop talent out of high school, and it all starts with bringing in the right players. The 2026 class looks promising, but it pays to get out in front and be considering future classes as well.
Northwestern's offer to Kampas shows that the program is looking ahead and willing to consider any and all potential talent sources. The 'Cats recruited a player from Europe once before in recent memory when they signed Timi Oke in 2024.