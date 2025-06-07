Northwestern Offers Highly-Coveted 2027 Tennessee Quarterback
Northwestern has experienced a wave of good recruiting luck lately, and head coach David Braun will certainly hope that luck extends to his latest offer.
On Thursday, Braun officially offered 2027 quarterback Cooper Newman from Sevierville, Tennessee. Newman announced he had received the offer in a social media post that featured a photo of former Wildcat quarterbacks Andrew Marty and Hunter Johnson.
"After a great conversation with @DavidBraunFB I am blessed to have received an offer from Northwestern!!" Newman said.
Newman is currently listed as a three-star quarterback by On3, but unranked on 247 Sports and Rivals. However, the rising junior has already received offers from eight other FBS schools, including North Carolina, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. It's clear that major programs see Newman's potential and he could rise up the recruiting rankings over the coming months.
In his sophomore season last fall, Newman led Sevier County High School to a 15-0 record and a Tennessee Class 5A State Championship. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound passer posted a ridiculous stat line along the way, completing 71.5% of his throws for 3,488 yards, 45 touchdowns and just one interception. In the State Semifinal, Newman finished with 326 yards and five touchdowns through the air.
According to Rivals, Newman is the third 2027 quarterback to receive an offer from Braun and the Wildcats, joining four-stars Israel Abrams (April 15) and Peter Bourque (May 8). Northwestern is still waiting for its first commitment from the 2027 group, but ranks 45th in the nation among 2026 recruiting classes.