Northwestern Wildcats Volleyball Adds Transfer Mara Stiglic Ahead of Winter Quarter

Northwestern volleyball is welcoming the new year with a major addition. Especially the one that could shape the program’s future in the Big Ten. Head coach Tim Nollan announced on Monday that undergraduate transfer Mara Stiglic has officially joined the Wildcats ahead of the winter quarter. The move strengthens Northwestern’s outside hitter depth. It also brings a proven scorer with both elite collegiate output and extensive international experience to Evanston.

Mara Stiglic Brings All-Mountain West Firepower to the Northwestern Team

Stiglic arrives at Northwestern following two productive seasons at Utah State. That's where she emerged as one of the Mountain West’s most impactful attackers. Her sophomore season in 2025 marked a significant leap. It earned her first-team All-Mountain West recognition and cemented her role as the Aggies’ primary offensive option.

Across 32 matches, Stiglic led Utah State with 431 kills, showcasing her ability to carry a high-volume offensive load. Her contributions extended beyond attacking, as she added 29 service aces and 63 blocks. It also underscores her effectiveness as a complete six-rotation player. She finished the season tied for the team lead at 4.08 points per set.

As a true freshman in 2024, she appeared in 15 matches and earned eight starts, finishing the season with 156 kills, 52 digs, 30 blocks, and seven service aces. Her production ranked second on the team at 2.79 kills per set. The athlete elevated her performance during conference play by averaging 3.00 kills per set in Mountain West matches, ranking 10th in the league.

Her freshman season included eight matches with double-digit kills, highlighted by a season-high 20-kill performance against Boise State. She also posted a .412 hitting percentage in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament, reflecting her efficiency in postseason play. Off the court, Stiglic earned recognition as a Mountain West Scholar-Athlete and was named to the Academic All-Mountain West team.

What Stiglic Adds to Northwestern Volleyball

Before beginning her collegiate career, Stiglic built an impressive resume in Croatia. A native of Rijeka, she made history in 2019 by becoming the youngest standard starter in HAOK Rijeka club history, debuting at just 13 years and 11 months.

Over five seasons with HAOK Rijeka, she helped guide the club to silver medals at the 2020 and 2021 U18 National Championships. Alongside, bronze medals at both the U16 and U18 National Championships during the 2021–22 season. Her individual accolades include being named the MVP of MEVZA in 2023. She also played a role in Rijeka’s runner-up finishes in the Croatian Volleyball Cup in both 2020 and 2021.

On the international stage, Stiglic represented Croatia at the 2022 U19 FIVB Women’s World Championships. That's where the team secured a historic fifth-place finish. She scored 101 points during the tournament.

Standing at 6 feet tall, Stiglic brings a strong blocking presence, reliable scoring on the pin, and experience competing at both the collegiate and international levels. Mara Stiglic, the daughter of Natalie and Zoran Stiglic, her addition reflects Northwestern’s emphasis on building versatility and competitiveness.

