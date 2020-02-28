IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Wins Series Opener Over Presbyterian

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame (5-2) continued its good start to the 2020 season with a 13-5 series opening victory at Presbyterian (2-7).

After three scoreless innings the Irish struck first, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. Shortstop Zack Prajzner got Notre Dame on the board with a single that drove in centerfielder Brooks Coetzee, who reached on an error to start the inning. Three batters later, Prajzner scored on a Jack Alexander sacrifice fly.

Starter Tommy Sheehan continued his strong start to the season through the first four innings, holding the Blue Hose scoreless while striking out four. He hit a rough patch in the bottom of the fifth, giving up three runs after allowing back-to-back two-out singles.

Notre Dame retook the lead and broke the game open in the top of the seventh inning, adding five runs to go up 7-3. It began with a three-run home run from first baseman Niko Kavadas, which drove in Coetzee and Carter Putz.

Alexander added to the big inning with a two-run single to center field, driving in Prajzner and Jack Brannigan.

The Irish added four more in the eighth, this time doing it with small ball. Putz scored on a wild pitch, Alexander singled in a run and Brannigan scored after Jack Zyska drew a based loaded walk. Kavadas capped off the scoring with a two-run bomb in the top of the ninth.

Sheehan improved to 3-0 (2.33 ERA) on the season, although he wasn’t as sharp in this victory. He pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up four runs while striking out six.

Kavadas and Alexander led the Irish offense with five runs batted in apiece. Prajzner went 3-5 in the victory.

Game two of the three-game series is Saturday. Notre Dame will start Alex Rao (0-0, 7.11 ERA) while the Blue Hose will go with Reagan Fowler (0-1, 7.36 ERA).

Screen Shot 2020-02-28 at 6.13.23 PM
Screen Shot 2020-02-28 at 6.13.34 PM
Comments

Baseball

