Notre Dame Recruiting

You can find all the analysis of Notre Dame’s recruiting efforts on this page.

2021 COMMITS (10)

QB Tyler Buchner - 6-2, 200, San Diego (Calif.) Helix - 5.0-Star
WR Lorenzo Styles Jr. - 6-1, 170, Pickerington (Ohio) Central - 4.0-Star
TE Cane Berrong - 6-4, 225, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County - 4.0-Star
OL Blake Fisher - 6-6, 330, Avon (Ind.) High School - 4.5-Star
OL Patrick Coogan - 6-5, 275, Chicago (Ill.) Marist - 3.5-Star
DE David Abiara - 6-4, 240, Mansfield (Texas) Legacy - 4.0-Star
DE Jason Onye - 6-5, 245, Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken - 4.0-Star
DT Gabriel Rubio - 6-5, 290, St. Peter’s (Mo.) St. Charles - 4.0-Star
CB Philip Riley - 6-0, 190, Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale - 4.0-Star
S Justin Walters - 6-2, 175, Bolingbrook (Ill.) High School - 3.5-Star

(Click on the player’s name for a full film analysis)

2021 BIG BOARDS

2021 Commits Big Board

Cornerback

2020 Notre Dame Class (17)

QB Drew Pyne - 6-0, 181, New Canaan (Conn.) High School (Top 200)
RB Chris Tyree - 5-10, 179, Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale (Top 50)
WR Jordan Johnson - 6-2, 180, St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet (Top 50)
WR Xavier Watts - 5-11, 185, Omaha (Neb.) Burke (Top 100)
WR Jay Brunelle - 6-2, 201, Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s (Top 300)
TE Michael Mayer - 6-5, 234, Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic (Top 50)
TE Kevin Bauman - 6-4, 225, Red Bank (N.J.) Red Bank Catholic (Top 200)
OL Tosh Baker - 6-7, 283, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle (Top 50)
OL Michael Carmody - 6-6, 292, Mars (Pa.) Mars Area (Top 200)
DE Jordan Botelho - 6-2, 229, Honolulu (Haw.) Saint Louis (Top 150)
DE Alexander Ehrensberger - 6-6½, 239, Dusseldorf (Germany) (Top 500)
DT Rylie Mills - 6-4½, 250, Lake Bluff (Ill.) Lake Forest (Top 150)
DT Aidan Keanaaina - 6-3, 302, Brighton (Colo.) Mullen (Top 300)
CB Clarence Lewis - 6-0, 180, Edison (N.J.) Mater Dei (Top 400)
CB Ramon Henderson - 6-3, 180, Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty (Top 400)
CB Caleb Offord - 6-1, 170, Southaven (Miss.) High School (Top 500)
LS Alex Peitsch - 6-1, 205, Ellicott City (Md.) St. John’s College (DC)

Ranking The 2020 Notre Dame Signees

2020 Class Grades - Offense
2020 Class Grades - Defense

2020 Signee Analysis - Offense
2020 Signee Analysis - Defense

