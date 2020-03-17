ACC Cancels All Spring Sports Activities

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced it was cancelling all sports activities through the remainder of the academic school year.

This includes all practices and games. Here is the statement:

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

This includes every Notre Dame sport, except for football. That does not mean I anticipate football being able to practice, but that decision is ultimately up to Notre Dame itself.

But sports like baseball, softball, lacrosse and outdoor track and field, among others, have seen their seasons effectively ended due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the fears that have resulted from it.