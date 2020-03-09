IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Bats Have Fueled Strong Start To 2020

Bryan Driskell

The Notre Dame baseball team has started the Link Jarrett era off on a strong note, jumping out to an 8-2 record. It is just the second time in the last ten years that Notre Dame has started off with at least eight wins in its first ten games.

A hot lineup has been the driving force behind Notre Dame’s strong start, which includes a three-game road sweep over North Carolina. Notre Dame slugged its way to 33 runs in that series victory and has scored at least 10 runs, already surpassing its total from the 2019 season.

Notre Dame racked up 35 hits and drew 26 walks in the series.

The Fighting Irish bats have been especially good early in games, scoring 14 first-inning runs on the season and a combined 26 runs in the first two innings. That has been especially true in its series sweeps over Presbyterian and North Carolina. In those two series Notre Dame scored eight first-inning runs and nine second-inning runs.

Let’s look inside the numbers of Notre Dame’s offense through 10 games and where it ranks nationally.

TEAM PRODUCTION

2.83 stolen bases per game — ranks 3rd nationally
8.92 runs per game - ranks 9th nationally
2.33 doubles per game - ranks 16th nationally
1.25 home runs per game - ranks 18th nationally
.410 on base percentage - ranks 20th nationally
.470 slugging percentage - ranks 27th nationally
.296 batting average - ranks 33rd nationally

INDIVIDUAL PRODUCTION

CF Spencer Myers

15 stolen bases - ranks 1st nationally
2.0 hits per game - ranks 2nd nationally
3 strikeouts in 52 at bats - ranks 27th nationally
1.27 runs per game - ranks 32nd nationally

1B Niko Kavadas

0.5 home runs per game - ranks 7th nationally
6 home runs - ranks 15th nationally
1.25 runs batted in per game - ranks 46th nationally

Kavadas was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week after the team swept Presbyterian. The junior hit .400 during the series and slugged four home runs and drive in nine runs in the three game sweep.

DH Carter Putz

1.30 walks per game - ranks 7th nationally
.531 on base percentage - ranks 35th nationally

RF Brooks Coetzee

1.25 runs per game - ranks 37th nationally

2020 Team Stats

