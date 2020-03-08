Irish Offense Lights Up North Carolina To Earn Series Sweep

Notre Dame (10-2 / 3-0) continued its torrid start to the 2020 baseball season with an impressive three-game sweep of North Carolina. The Irish beat the Tar Heels 14-8 to cap off a series in which the offense pounded out 33 runs.

Once again, the Notre Dame offense struck early, this time putting up five runs in the top of the second inning.

First baseman Niko Kavadas led the second off with a single to center and North Carolina starter Connor Ollio loaded the bases by registering back-to-back walks to shortstop Zack Prajzner and right fielder Brooks Coetzee. Catcher David LaManna knocked in two with a sharp since to left, and Coetzee later came in on a Tar Heel error.

Centerfielder Spencer Myers drove in a run with a single to left and designated hitter Carter Putz capped off the scoring with a sacrifice fly to bring home Jack Brannigan, who reached on an error.

North Carolina got a run off Irish starter Will Mercer in the bottom of the inning, but in the third Prajzner hit a bomb to left for his second home run of the season and Brannigan later singled home left fielder Eric Gilgenbach to put the Irish up 7-1.

Tar Heel first baseman Aaron Sabato got a run back with a home run off Mercer in the bottom of the third, but in the fourth the Tar Heels offense took advantage of the struggles of the Irish pitching staff to tie the game.

Mercer hit North Carolina catcher Eric Grintz and then gave up a single to right fielder Dallas Tessar before being pulled for Andrew Belcik, who didn’t fair much better. Belcik gave up a run-scoring double to Mikey Madej and walked centerfield Dylan Harris before he was pulled for Liam Simon.

Simon preceded to walk the first batter he faced to bring in a run before finally getting the first out of the inning on a run scoring groundout from left fielder Angel Zarate. First baseman Danny Serretti brought home Harris with a sacrifice fly before Simon finally got the Irish out of the inning with a strikeout of designated hitter Joey Lancellotti.

As they have done all season, the Irish hitters picked the staff up by getting three back in the top of the fifth. LaManna and Gilgenbach hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning. Brannigan brought home LaManna with a sac fly but Gilgenbach was thrown out at third.

Myers kept the inning alive with a double down the right field line. Putz followed by drilling a low fastball over the left field fence to cap off the three-run inning.

Carolina got a run back in the sixth but the Irish got that back in the seventh when Brannigan stole home off Max Alba.

Notre Dame broke the game open with three runs in the eighth. Brannigan singled home a pair of runs, giving him five RBI’s for the game, and Putz drove in his fourth run with a sac fly.

Brannigan and Putz combined for nine runs batted in for the Irish.

Reliever Aidan Tyrell pitched the final 3.2 innings and held North Carolina to just one hit and no runs.

Notre Dame travels to Radford for a Wednesday contest that will start at 4:00 PM.