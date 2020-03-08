IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Irish Offense Lights Up North Carolina To Earn Series Sweep

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame (10-2 / 3-0) continued its torrid start to the 2020 baseball season with an impressive three-game sweep of North Carolina. The Irish beat the Tar Heels 14-8 to cap off a series in which the offense pounded out 33 runs.

Once again, the Notre Dame offense struck early, this time putting up five runs in the top of the second inning.

First baseman Niko Kavadas led the second off with a single to center and North Carolina starter Connor Ollio loaded the bases by registering back-to-back walks to shortstop Zack Prajzner and right fielder Brooks Coetzee. Catcher David LaManna knocked in two with a sharp since to left, and Coetzee later came in on a Tar Heel error.

Centerfielder Spencer Myers drove in a run with a single to left and designated hitter Carter Putz capped off the scoring with a sacrifice fly to bring home Jack Brannigan, who reached on an error.

North Carolina got a run off Irish starter Will Mercer in the bottom of the inning, but in the third Prajzner hit a bomb to left for his second home run of the season and Brannigan later singled home left fielder Eric Gilgenbach to put the Irish up 7-1.

Tar Heel first baseman Aaron Sabato got a run back with a home run off Mercer in the bottom of the third, but in the fourth the Tar Heels offense took advantage of the struggles of the Irish pitching staff to tie the game.

Mercer hit North Carolina catcher Eric Grintz and then gave up a single to right fielder Dallas Tessar before being pulled for Andrew Belcik, who didn’t fair much better. Belcik gave up a run-scoring double to Mikey Madej and walked centerfield Dylan Harris before he was pulled for Liam Simon.

Simon preceded to walk the first batter he faced to bring in a run before finally getting the first out of the inning on a run scoring groundout from left fielder Angel Zarate. First baseman Danny Serretti brought home Harris with a sacrifice fly before Simon finally got the Irish out of the inning with a strikeout of designated hitter Joey Lancellotti.

As they have done all season, the Irish hitters picked the staff up by getting three back in the top of the fifth. LaManna and Gilgenbach hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning. Brannigan brought home LaManna with a sac fly but Gilgenbach was thrown out at third.

Myers kept the inning alive with a double down the right field line. Putz followed by drilling a low fastball over the left field fence to cap off the three-run inning.

Carolina got a run back in the sixth but the Irish got that back in the seventh when Brannigan stole home off Max Alba.

Notre Dame broke the game open with three runs in the eighth. Brannigan singled home a pair of runs, giving him five RBI’s for the game, and Putz drove in his fourth run with a sac fly.

Brannigan and Putz combined for nine runs batted in for the Irish.

Reliever Aidan Tyrell pitched the final 3.2 innings and held North Carolina to just one hit and no runs.

Notre Dame travels to Radford for a Wednesday contest that will start at 4:00 PM.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Practice Hot Takes: Offense

Analysis from the first day of practice for the Notre Dame football team

Bryan Driskell

by

Mizzo40

Brian Kelly Rises And Falls In Top Coaching Lists

Bruce Feldman and Stewart Mandel have Brian Kelly going in different directions in their Top 25 coaching lists.

Bryan Driskell

by

jckalick

Notre Dame Day One Practice Report: Offense

The full practice report for the Notre Dame offense from the first day of spring ball

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

IB Insider: Latest Notre Dame Intel

Irish Breakdown spoke with multiple sources to get the latest intel for Notre Dame heading into spring practice.

Bryan Driskell

by

maloy49

LIVE BLOG: 2020 NFL Scouting Combine For Notre Dame Players

Live updates on Notre Dame players from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Bryan Driskell

by

smcnd

Key Takeaways From Practice One: Positives Emerge

There were some strong areas that showed up in the first Notre Dame practice of the 2020 spring.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Practice Hot Takes: Defense

Analysis from the first day of practice for the Notre Dame football team

Bryan Driskell

by

T_RICCIO

Key Takeaways From Practice One: Questions Remain

Notre Dame still has several question marks after just one day of practice.

Bryan Driskell

Quarterback Practice Report: Day One

Breaking down the performance of the Notre Dame quarterbacks from the first day of spring practice.

Bryan Driskell

by

SDS123

Notre Dame Wins Wild Extra Innings Affair Over North Carolina

After blowing an 8-2 lead the Irish went to extra innings to earn the road victory over North Carolina

Bryan Driskell