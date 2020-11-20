Notre Dame Lands Four-Star Guard Blake Wesley

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from South Bend (Ind.) Riley four-star guard Blake Wesley. The 6-5, 180-pound guard was the top remaining target on the board for the Irish staff in the 2021 class, and he's been a top target for head coach Mike Brey for quite some time.

“We have been watching Blake work on his game since middle school and he has developed himself into a complete guard who has great length with court vision – and is a big-time defender,” Brey said about Wesley in the release about his signing. “He has a natural ability to score the basketball. To welcome in another local basketball talent is exciting not only to our program, but the South Bend area.”

Wesley scored 26.0 points per game and grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game as a junior. He dished out 2.8 assists per game and registered 2.4 steps per contest for the Wildcats.

Wesley is ranked as the nation's No. 96 overall player in the country according to Rivals.

The Riley star is the second commitment for the Irish in the 2021 class, and both are local standouts. Wesley joins South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph wing J.R. Konieczny in the Irish class. Both were named to the IndyStar Indiana Junior All-Star team.

Konieczny has already signed with the Irish, and now Wesley joins him in the class.

Notre Dame beat Indiana, Purdue, Maryland, Xavier, Creighton and Kansas State to get a commitment from Riley. The talented guard also earned offers from Iowa, Missouri, Butler, Cincinnati, DePaul and Northwestern.

