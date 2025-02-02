Hannah Hidalgo Keeps Rolling, Leads Notre Dame to Win Over Louisville
Hannah Hidalgo continues her quest for the women's basketball national player of the year award as on Sunday she was lights-out great again. Hidalgo scored a season-high 34 points to lead No. 3 Notre Dame to an 89-71 victory over Louisville on Sunday. Hidalgo’s 12-point third quarter helped the Fighting Irish (19-2, 10-0 ACC) extend a narrow 39-38 halftime lead into a commanding 65-54 advantage.
Notre Dame opened the game with a 12-0 run in the first quarter but faced a strong challenge from the Cardinals (15-7, 8-3), who responded with a 16-3 run to take a 29-28 lead in the second quarter.
Olivia Miles contributed 17 points, while Liatu King added 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting, along with 12 rebounds. For Louisville, Tajianna Roberts led the way with 17 points, followed by Olivia Cochran (14 points) and Jayda Curry (12 points).
The game remained close until the fourth quarter, when Notre Dame pulled away, leading by as much as 87-64 with just over three minutes left. Despite the loss, Louisville continued to struggle against ranked opponents, now 1-6 against teams in the AP Top 25. Notre Dame dominated the paint, outscoring Louisville 46-30 in that area.
The key moment came when Louisville, trailing 50-47, missed five consecutive shots, while Notre Dame finished the third quarter strong, extending the lead to 11.
Notre Dame returns to action when it looks to make it 15-straight as it hosts Stanford on Thursday.