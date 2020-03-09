IrishBreakdown
John Mooney Named First-Team All-ACC Performer

Bryan Driskell

 Notre Dame senior forward John Mooney was named a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference player.

The committee is made up of 15 coaches and 60 members of the media. Mooney received the third most votes, behind only Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. and Louisville’s Jordan Nwora.

Mooney finished the 2019-20 regular season averaging 16.5 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. Mooney led the league in rebounds by almost four per game, and his scoring average ranked fifth. His rebound average ranks second in the entire nation.

The 6-9 senior also leads the nation with 25 double-doubles. According to a release from Notre Dame, Mooney joins Tim Duncan (Wake Forest) and Sheldon Williams (Duke) as the only players in ACC history to post back-to-back seasons with at least 20 double-doubles. He is the first player in history to post 13 double-doubles in league play in back-to-back seasons.

The other two first-team All-ACC players were Duke’s Tre Jones and Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes. Jones was also named the ACC Player of the Year. Mooney finished third in voting for the league’s top player.

Sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb earned votes for the most improved player in the league and sophomore wing Dane Goodwin finished third in voting for 6th Man of the Year.

Mooney is the first Notre Dame player to make first-team All-ACC honors since Bonzie Colson achieved the honor at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season.

