Notre Dame Lands 5-Star Guard Sonia Citron

Notre Dame’s excellent week continues as head coach Niele Ivey lands her second five-star commitment of the week, landing Scarsdale (N.Y.) Ursuline guard Sonia Citron. Of course, Ivey has only been the head coach of the Fighting Irish for a week, but she has made an immediate impact on the recruiting trail.

Citron is a 6-1 guard that was named the Gatorade New York Player of the Year as a junior after leading Ursuline to a perfect 24-0 record. The Koalas guard averaged 23.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.1 assists per game during the team’s undefeated season.

The Ursuline star is the complete package on offense. She has deep range, she can create off the dribble and she can use her size to make plays around the rim. She’s a fluid athlete with a solid handle, which she uses to attack the rim just as effectively as she utilizes it to get room to knock down step back jumpers.

Here is the most recent evaluation from ESPN:

“Agile guard consistently manufactures shots to the arc; poised back court performer executes in half-court game; unselfish persona, distributes, reads spacing, knocks down jumpers with regularity; continues as an elite back court prospect in the class of 2021.”

Citron is ranked by ESPN as the #16 player in the country and the sixth best off guard. She is the second five-star guard to commit to Notre Dame in the week since Ivey was hired as the head coach, replacing Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw.

Earlier in the week the Irish picked up a commitment from the Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy point guard Olivia Miles, the nation’s No. 2 overall player.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook