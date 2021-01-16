Notre Dame Downs Boston College To Snap Recent Skid

Coming home was good for Notre Dame (4-8), who beat Boston College (3-10) 80-70 to snap a four-game losing streak and giving the program its first ACC win of the season.

Notre Dame shot it well early while building up a 19-7 lead on the backs of strong play from big men Nate Laszewski and Juwan Durham, who combined for 14 of the team's first 19 points.

The Fighting Irish went through their first mini scoring drought of the game, going over five minutes with just three baskets as Boston College clawed back into the game, making it a 25-24 game.

Notre Dame heated up from the outside to end the first half on a strong note. The Irish out-scored the Eagles 17-8 in the final five minutes, knocking down triples on three three of four possessions to turn a 31-26 game into a 40-28 lead.

The hot shooting from the outside continued in the second half, as guard Prentiss Hubb knocked down triples on back-to-back possessions as Notre Dame extended the lead to 50-36.

Boston College went on a 8-0 run that was fueled by five straight misses from Notre Dame.

Hubb hit a transition three-pointer to spark a 12-2 Notre Dame run as the Irish once again pushed their lead back to double figures at 65-49.

Boston College again clawed back as Notre Dame, who didn't turn the ball over once in the first half, got sloppy with the basketball.

The Eagles went on a 13-2 run to make it a 65-59 game, and to end the streak the Irish went back inside to Laszewski, who ended the scoring drought. That was followed by back-to-back triples from Dane Goodwin, and after a Wynston Tabbs miss Hubb pushed the ball down the court and found Goodwin for a layup that broke the game open.

Laszewski and Durham carried the offense in the first half, combining for 20 points on 9-13 shooting. Goodwin and Hubb sparked the offense in the second half, combining for 23 points, including 14 from Goodwin.

Seven Notre Dame turnovers in the second allowed Boston College to make a couple of runs, but the Eagles had no answer for the inside-out combination of Laszewski and Goodwin.

Goodwin led the Irish with 21 points, thanks to him hitting 5-9 shots from behind the arc. Laszewski had an efficient 16 points on 7-10 shooting, including 2-3 from deep.

Notre Dame had five players in double figures, with Hubb (13 points), Durham (12 points) and Cormac Ryan (10 points) also contributing to the win.

Notre Dame gets back to action on Jan. 24 when it travels to Miami.

