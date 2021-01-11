Notre Dame Falls To Virginia Tech Thanks To Ice Cold Second Half

Notre Dame made just two field goals in the second half in its loss to Virginia Tech

A great start was wasted by an ice cold second half as Notre Dame (3-7) dropped a 77-63 road game to Virginia Tech.

Notre Dame shot the ball extremely well in the first twenty minutes, knocking down eight straight shots at one point in the first half as the Irish built a 21-15 lead. Virginia Tech shot it well and stayed in the game, and Notre Dame's first cold spell allowed the Hokies to take a 29-26 lead.

The Irish got hot once again, as Nikola Djogo and Dane Goodwin helped the Irish get back on top, and a triple from Cormac Ryan gave Notre Dame a 42-37 lead.

In the final twenty minutes, however, Notre Dame's offense disappeared as the Hokies steamrolled their way to a 42-21 second half beatdown.

Notre Dame made just two baskets in the half, both by guard Prentiss Hubb. Its 16 other points came at the free throw line. Notre Dame's stagnant offense was coupled with its inability to make stops on the other end of the court.

A triple by Hubb gave the Irish a 50-49 lead, but Virginia Tech went right back on top. Notre Dame knocked down enough free throws to stay in the game for awhile, but the inability to knock down shots allowed Virginia Tech to pull away.

Virginia Tech outscored Notre Dame 17-7 in the final eight minutes, and the Irish went the final 12:14 of the game without making a single shot from the field.

Forward Nate Laszewski led Notre Dame with 17 points, with 11 of his points coming at the line. Ryan had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Goodwin scored 12 points off the bench, knocking down 3-4 shots from the field, including 2-3 from behind the arc.

The Irish fell to 3-7 with the loss and are now 0-4 in league play. Notre Dame gets back on the court Wednesday when it travels to #22 Virginia.

